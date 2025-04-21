Opportunity at hand for Bo Walker

We take what we see in spring football games with a grain of salt.

However, in the case of freshman running back Bo Walker, we saw a lot.

With injuries to other players, Walker received more opportunities than he might have ordinarily.

Color Cash Jones impressed

“He's a great back. He's going to do a lot of great things this year. I'm excited to see what he does,” Jones said. “He's got a real bright future ahead of him. He can cut on a dot. He's fast side to side. He can make some people miss, and at the same time, he can run. I'm excited to see what he does.”

Fans who showed up at G-Day saw for themselves

Walker led all rushers with eight carries for 44 yards, including a game-long run of 30 in the second half.

“Bo’s doing a nice job,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Bo’s very bright. He’s had some really good runs. He’s made some mistakes. What I like about Bo is that he’s very teachable. He’s very coachable. He’s got natural rush instincts.”

Walker enjoyed a very successful career.

His junior year at Cedar Grove, Walker combined for 2,007 yards (rushing and receiving), scoring 30 touchdowns.

But that’s when his journey changed.

Following a coaching change, Walker hoped to transfer to nearby Stockbridge. However, after the Georgia High School Association declined his transfer, Walker matriculated to the Nacoochee School in Rabun County.

Now in Athens, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound freshman has a chance to carve out an early role.

The opportunity is there with Branson Robinson hitting the transfer portal and Roderick Robinson still recovering from an ankle injury.

If the season were starting today, Nate Frazier would be the starter, but after that, it’s wide open. Sunday night, the Bulldogs added Illinois transfer Josh McCray.

He'll compete with redshirt freshman Chauncy Bowens, who is coming off a strong spring. Dwight Phillips Jr. also had his moments. There’s also newcomer Micah Bell and veteran Cash Jones, although the senior is still thought of more as a third-down back/wide receiver than a true running back.

“One thing I told Bo is just don’t rush the process,” Frazier said recently. “I told him just trust the process. Trust what Coach Smart, Coach (Mike) Bobo, and Coach (Josh) Crawford are telling him, and then everything will work out. I told him to just work hard. The main thing for him, I just told him, make sure you give effort. With everything you do, just give effort, and then everything will be fine.”