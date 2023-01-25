Barring any late change, more details as it pertains to the renovations planned for Foley Field should be available soon.

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin spoke to UGASports regarding an update Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re really close. The way I’ve explained it, we were ready to announce it in the fall, but it’s just like when you try to put a deck on the back of our house in the last two years, it’s doubled the cost,” Stricklin said. “Imagine when you’re doing a major stadium renovation the costs that come in. So, we’ve had to make some adjustments. Fortunately, fundraising is through the roof. It’s been unbelievable. So, we’re getting close to making an announcement, and hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we can get some things out there.

"But what we can say right now, is it’s going to get done, we’re really excited about it and it’s going to help our program immensely.”

In September, Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks announced that plans were being made for a renovation that would include more seats, but with a focus on improving player development amenities to include a pitching lab, plus new hitting areas, a nutrition center, and a study room.

The next UGA Athletic Association Board Meeting is set for Feb. 7. More about the progress and plans could be announced at that time.

“I’m excited about it. We expect to be digging in June and as soon as our season is done, there’s going to be a major renovation done here,” Stricklin said. “I think we all know – in recruiting when players come with their families – there’s a lot of factors that go into it, and nice stadiums, bells and whistles are very important.”

Stricklin said the new pitching lab and indoor hitting areas will go a long way, not only in regard to helping the development of current players but in recruiting as well.

“For me. I think technology is the big thing. All these kids are coming out of high school, and they have some background in that, so you’ve got to be able to have that and you’ve got to have the space to have it, and those are the things that Josh Brooks was great about in processing, No. 1 is for the players, development and recruiting,” Stricklin said. “Those are the two things that we need to do first and foremost and not only have the space but outfitted with the top technology, the best technology out there and that’s what we are excited about doing, giving Coach (Sean) Kenny and Coach (Scott) Daeley that space and those resources to help our players develop.”