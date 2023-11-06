Xavier Truss

0:00 – Are you the best player to come from Rhode Island? 0:33 – How quickly can you make the transition back to LG once Amarius Mims comes back? 1:22 – How did the offensive line look last week? 1:55 – How emotional will you be for the seniors? 2:38 – How did you grade out last week and what do you know about Ole Miss? 3:24 – How do you keep your edge when others are talking about upsets? 4:02 – Tell me about the impact of the crowd at Sanford Stadium at night 4:36 – What do you say to Monroe Freeling a few weeks back when he first started out? 5:03 – Who walks with you at Senior Day and who will be the guy to break down? 5:38 – What makes this season’s team different than the teams that won championships? 6:26 – What is your relationship with players like Sedrick Van Pran 7:09 – What have you learned from Mike Bobo? 7:49 – Did you ever think you will have this kind of career at Georgia? 8:26 – Is Nazir Stackhouse still smiling from last Saturday?

On being the best player from Rhode Island… “I wouldn’t consider myself the best, but on paper that’s what it says. There’s so much talent coming out of that little state that I don’t want to give myself all the praise. There’s a lot of talent that gets overlooked, especially at all different positions. I can’t call myself the greatest, but there’s a lot of talent there.” On transitioning back to left guard at the return of OL Amarius Mims… “I think we got a good rotation as we have over the past two years. Consistently at practice, if you guys are out there, you’ll see, everybody works at every position across the board. Guards flip, tackles flip, we all play different positions. As far as being ready, I think I’m ready to play anywhere across the line but it’s up to the coaches at the end of the day and I’m just excited to get my chance to get out there.” On Senior Day and his last game between the hedges… “I think it’s going to be a super emotional game, as it was last year. Last year, a lot of the guys that I came in with left as well and there’s a few of us left in this year. It’s a long time coming. These five years have flown by. Watching everyone grow up beside me and watching everyone come and go, it’s been amazing. I know it’s going to be a great atmosphere for my last game in Sanford and I’m just excited for it.”

Tykee Smith

0:00 – Thoughts on Senior Day 0:25 – Switching positions and responsibilities 1:08 – Was there a conversation with you and Kirby Smart about the change? 1:50 – What does it mean to get a sack in a game from your position? 2:22 – What do you know about Ole Miss’ offense? 2:44 – How is Jamon Dumas-Johnson holding up? 3:09 – Talk us through the sack 3:32 – Ideal way of hitting a QB and how does crowd noise help in quick tempo teams 4:40 – Where does Quinshon Judkins compare to other RBs you have seen 5:12 – What did you see from Julian Humphrey? 5:49 – How do you handle physical wide receivers? 6:29 – Is there a different level of playing a team you have not prepared for before?