Carson Beck

On Trevor Etienne and his addition to the team... "Obviously, we saw what he was able to do at Florida and we're really happy to have him. And, you know, he's been working really hard. I'm excited to see what he can do." On areas where he feels he needs to improve on during the offseason... "I think the biggest thing for me is just continuously building my confidence level, and then, working through reads faster knowing when I can take the big shot and then when I need to check it down and play it safe. That's the biggest thing for me in going back and watching film from this past year and watching all the games over, those are a few areas that I can really improve on." On how this spring feels different than last year... "Last year, I was coming in and wasn't sure if I was going to be the starter or not. I was competing with Brock [Vandagriff] and Gunner [Stockton] at the time. And now, coming back, having been the starter, I can kind of hone in and focus more on what I need to improve on compared to just trying to compete against other guys. I can really focus on competing against myself."

Mykel Williams

On incoming transfers and freshmen… “It’s fun and exciting. I always tell them to take care of their body and to take it in and learn.” On improving this offseason …

“With my game this year, I’m trying to improve my hand, my hand speed, my pad level, my get off and really just certain things that I’ll need to be successful at this position.” On his mindset …

“By staying in the right mindset, staying in the grind and getting a better mindset. That's something we walk around in the business preaching. Better never rests. That's the same as it has been and we chose to believe that.”

Tate Ratledge

On the freshman class of offensive linemen… “It’s a really good group, a lot of potential in that group. I think some of these guys will even be able to help us this year. They’ve come in and done a really good job.” On why he decided to return to Georgia… “There was a bad taste in my mouth after last year, and of course there’s things I want to accomplish by myself and that I want to see this team accomplish, so both of those things are a big part of the reason that I came back.” On what Trevor Etienne adds to the team… “He’s meshed really well with everybody; he came in and has a great personality. He’s really gotten along well with everybody, and we’ve really brought him into our family. I’m just looking forward to seeing what he can do this spring.”

Smael Mondon

