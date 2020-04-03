Now, the process is a bit more fleshed out, and the coveted prospect breaks down just how he's seen staffs adapt to the changes over the past couple of weeks.

For Matavao, that meant some FaceTime and learning some BBQ tips along the way .

When we last spoke to Liberty (Henderson, Nevada) tight end Moliki Matavao , the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period was still somewhat fresh, and staffs across the country were just getting their bearings as to how to proceed.

"All in all, I’m trying to turn this into a positive in my recruiting."

"I’ve been keeping in touch with a few schools very heavily, one being Georgia. Also, UCLA, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan.



"A few of those schools have been working really well with this (shutdown) and meeting me on Zoom and showing me their offense and describing how I will be utilized. I love seeing this, because since I won’t make it to campus to see real meetings, I can see it through Zoom. I do a film breakdown, they show clips of plays they have, or how the tight end is used in their offense.





"I’ve been FaceTiming a lot. My phone has been blown up 24/7 with texts and what not.





"The bonds I've already built are just growing, and I’m starting new ones with schools such as Miami. All in all, I’m trying to turn this into a positive in my recruiting.





"I feel like I'm learning more about coaches because they’re at home with their families. I can see the other side of the coach, if that makes sense, and it sure helps."