Today, we catch up with two targets who are still strongly feeling the push from the Bulldogs.

In our first edition, we spoke with linebacker Raneiria Dillworth and wide receiver JJ Jones about how they're navigating these times .

Continuing our series, we're reaching out to top prospects across the next couple of classes to get their insight on the recruiting process in a time of uncertainty, how they're filling their time, and what it's like to try to pick a school when you're stuck at home.

Even with the shutdown of recruiting nationwide, teams are still pouring in, and Jeudy is doing his homework—both on the programs and for his high school.

Ranked in the top 200 players nationally, Jeudy was able to put in a visit to Athens in January, and the Philadelphia-based pass rusher walked away with the Bulldogs in his top two .

"I've been communicating on a regular basis with the University of Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, and Tennessee. I've spoken to the University of Georgia a lot more than everybody else, as well as Texas A&M.

I've been FaceTiming, texting, and DMing and been in close contact with not just Coach [Dan] Lanning, but pretty much the whole coaching staff over at the University of Georgia. They've been reaching out to me. I can't lie; they make me really feel like a priority. They're checking on me, not really much asking about football, but they're checking to see how I'm doing and how my family's doing



Coach [Elijah] Robinson over at Texas A&M does the same. With Texas A&M being one of my first offers, me and Coach Robinson have history. He calls me on a regular basis, and he talks with my dad a lot. He's constantly checking on me, making sure I'm okay, and that my family's okay. He's making sure I'm good as far as health-wise and school-wise. Coach Robinson made it known a while ago that I was a priority.

As far as the other schools, we talk here and there but not on the level that I've been talking with Georgia and Texas A&M.

Tennessee is starting to really make a good push as far as communication and really breaking down their program and how I could a factor in their defense.

Penn State has always been there.

LSU is definitely still in the mix and they do communicate, but I need to see how I'd really fit in their defense, so myself and my dad have been doin' our homework

Right now, Texas A&M and Georgia are definitely my top two, and LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, aren't far behind. There are definitely a lot of other schools reaching out, but the schools I mentioned seem to fit me the best.

Hopefully, this pandemic ends soon, and we can get back to football, because God knows I have a point to prove this senior season. I've been workin' out at home with my dad four-to-five days a week. He doesn't have to really get on me to workout. I'm self-motivated, and I know what I need to do. I've worked too hard to slack up now.

We have work from school that we can do that's not mandatory, but will be counted if turned in. I'm doing it regardless, to maintain and possibly boost my current 3.8 GPA.

My parents make sure we stay busy physically, mentally, and spiritually. When it's all said and done with God and my family, I can do anything I put my mind to." - Elijah Jeudy

WHAT PUT GEORGIA IN THE TOP TWO INITIALLY?