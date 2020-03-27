In our previous diary entries, we've looked at how the recent recruiting shutdown has shaped the process for some of the top players in the Class of 2021. While the impacts are significant, coaches are still allowed unlimited contact with those rising senior prospects. That's not the case when it comes to the rising junior class, however, and we caught up some of the nation's best to see how the changes were shaping their recruitments.

ENTRY #5: OFFENSIVE TACKLE ADDISON NICHOLS

With twenty-one offers already under his belt, Addison Nichols is on his way to being one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the Class of 2022. A product of Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound rising junior has the intangibles that have drawn in the likes of Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

In his own words...

"It’s going alright. It’s a little disappointing not being able to go out there and see the schools and coaches, but I understand the worries.



I’m using this time to focus a little more on school, but I’m researching the programs and how other people viewed their time there. I’ve reached out to a few schools just to stay in contact with.



Those coaches text my head coach, and he lets me know what they want me to know since I’m still too young to be reached out to personally, so that’s how they do it.



I train as much as I can, but it’s really more just personal stuff at home now. I do go to Trip Smith and train there along with some other track training but not too much outside of personal lifting and stuff due to the quarantine. I have a small gym in my garage that I utilize.



I've been hearing from Tennesee, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Ohio State" - Addison Nichols



ENTRY #6: QUARTERBACK BRADEN DAVIS

Already 6-foot-5 and just entering eleventh grade, Delaware-based quarterback Branden Davis is seeing teams pouring in early with both attention and offers. Georgia jumped aboard in early March, but with coaches off the road, there hasn't been a chance to see the young star in action.

In his own words...

"I definitely had some visits planned that have gotten cancelled, so I’ve been reaching out to some coaches letting them know that I’ll be down there as soon as everything does back down. I’ve been having a lot of down time just sitting at the house, so I’ve been going back and watching some college games so that I can really analyze teams to see how they utilize the quarterbacks that they have in their system." - Braden Davis

ENTRY #7: ATHLETE MALAKI STARKS

Though he resides close to Athens in Jefferson, Georgia, Malaki Starks has caught the attention of some of the nation's top programs before entering his junior year. Florida, LSU, and Tennessee are among the programs that have entered the race with Georgia early on for the 6-foot-2, 191-pound do-it-all prospect.

In his own words...