UGASports - UGA basketball news and notes

There are eight new faces on Georgia’s basketball team, but unlike last season, head coach Tom Crean is hoping the fact a trio of those newcomers have already played three years of college ball will make a difference when it comes to picking up the system.

“I can’t equate how important it is,” Crean said during a Zoom press conference with reporters Thursday. “I think it’s different for them, the pace we’re trying to play. But they talk a lot to the coaches and the other players on the team about the level of intensity for the duration of a practice, which is different for them, but they have handled that extremely well.”

The three graduate students—P.J. Horne (Virginia Tech), Justin Kier (George Mason), and Andrew Garcia (Stony Brook) -are each being counted on to play integral roles for the Bulldogs, who tip off their season Nov. 25 against Columbus State.

“They come in, there’s maturity, they’re knowledgeable, they pick things up fast, they want to help their teammates, they know the pace of college basketball,” Crean said. “Obviously, it’s different for everybody, but these guys have handled it well; they’ve handled the ramp up to practice well, they’ve handled everything well.”

Of the three, Horne is already opening eyes.

A graduate of Tift County High, Horne (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) started 30 of 32 games for the Hokies last year.

“He made one three as a sophomore at Virginia Tech, made 45 as a junior, graduated in three years. Our guys get excited every time he touches the ball, and I know I do,” Crean said. “What we want to do is get him fouled more, he’s driving the ball more than I think he has done since high school. We’re putting him in a lot of different situations. Yesterday I had to remind him that it is ok to take more than one or two dribbles in a single space, he can actually drive and attack and play with great freedom. He works hard, he picks things up fast.”