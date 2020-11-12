UGASports - Basketball schedule complete

Finally, Georgia's 2020-21 basketball schedule is complete, head coach Tom Crean announced Thursday.

The Bulldogs will open the season Nov. 25 against Columbus State, with other Gardner-Webb (Nov 29), Jacksonville (Dec. 4), Montana (Dec. 8), Samford (Dec. 12), Cincinnati (Dec. 19) and Northeastern (Dec. 22) also scheduled to visit Stegeman Coliseum before the Bulldogs tip off SEC play Dec. 30 against Mississippi State.

Both Northeastern and Montana have been picked to win their respective conferences this season, while Cincinnati returns three starters from last season when the Bearcats tied for the AAC regular-season title.