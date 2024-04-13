For most of Saturday's G-Day Game, it was a defensive slugfest. Carson Beck then exhibited some fireworks in crunch time. Beck was electric on two throws--one to RaRa Thomas for 39 yards and a touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett from 11 yards out. The pass to Lovett was easily the best play of the game, a display of exceptional accuracy from Beck and a fantastic catch in coverage. This led to a final score of 20-20 from the Red and Black teams, a rare spring game tie at G-Day. Before the end, Georgia's defense was fantastic on both sides. The first-team defense on the Black team picked off Carson Beck twice, with Mykel Williams batting one ball in the air and coming down with the interception. Troy Bowles intercepted Gunner Stockton on the Red team defense. The offense on both sides of the ball still made some good plays in a game in which both sides remained vanilla in scheme. And with the spring coming to a close, Georgia looks to be in a great position to enter the 2024 season in prime position to reach the College Football Playoff. Here are three plays, other than the spectacular Beck to Lovett score, from Saturday's G-Day game that stood out in a big way.

Etienne's catch and run

G-Day was the first look at running back Trevor Etienne, who transferred to the program from Florida this offseason. He didn't disappoint at all, displaying his speed and vision as a ball-carrier with the first team offense. But it was a play as a receiver that certainly piqued some interest in what this could mean for the 2024 offense. In the first quarter, quarterback Carson Beck threw a pass to Etienne in the flat with a defender near. Etienne turned the play upfield for a gain of 14 yards. That sounds simple, but Etienne could add what Georgia missed a year ago following Kenny McIntosh's departure to the NFL. Etienne added two catches in the fourth quarter. Etienne looked explosive in his first outing at Sanford Stadium. If he can become the weapon McIntosh and James Cook were in 2021 and 2022, respectively, defenses around the SE need to look out.

Allen's interception

Any interception is going to stand out in a major way. What makes this play resonate, however, is where Allen was on the field to make the interception, as well as when it occurred. Late in the first half, Beck was looking to extend a 10-7 lead with a big gain over the middle. As the Georgia defenders dropped into coverage, Allen was sneakily able to get Beck not to account for him. Allen, who did not record an interception in 2023, dropped roughly 13 yards into coverage to make this play. Allen came up big for the Bulldogs down the stretch of the 2023 season. If he is able to add this kind of coverage ability at linebacker this season, the Georgia defense is going to be in excellent shape. While Allen made the play look easy, that's not the case for most collegiate linebackers around the country.

Fourth-down tackle