Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 8)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 24 through October 27 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Matthew Stafford

We start off by recognizing a Top Dawg performance from Thursday night’s 30-20 win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Minnesota Vikings. Leading the Rams to their third victory of the season, Stafford completed 25 of 34 passes for 279 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and was not sacked (check out the video where he throws one of his touchdowns after avoiding a sack). Stafford entered the game having passed for only three touchdowns in six games for the year. His 124.5 passer rating against the Vikings was his highest for a game since Week 11 of the 2022 season.

D'Andre Swift

One of two 100-yard rushing performances yesterday by former Georgia players, Swift gained 129 on 18 carries in the Chicago Bears’ 18-15 heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders. Swifts runs included a 56-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and a 22-yard gain in the fourth quarter whereby he hurdled a defender. It was his first 100-yard rushing outing since Week 3 of last season when he was with Philadelphia. Since Chicago’s first three games of the season when Swift averaged just 1.8 yards per carry and did not score, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns in four games.

James Cook

In the Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 win on the road at the Seattle Seahawks, Cook rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. He added three receptions for 22 yards. Following a two-yard scoring run in the third quarter, Cook rushed for a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when “he lowered the boom,” knocking a defender’s helmet clean off. It marked his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 15 of last season when he rushed for 179 yards against Dallas. For the season, Cook has rushed for 452 yards while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, made 14 receptions, and scored eight touchdowns.

The TOP DAWG: Ladd McConkey

Edging out Cook as the Top Dawg in the NFL for Week 8, McConkey continued his brilliant rookie season yesterday in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints. In victory, the first-year wide receiver made a career-high six receptions for 111 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and a nine-yard scoring reception in the final quarter. Both of McConkey’s touchdown receptions were “absurd contested catches.” For the season through seven games, he leads the Chargers with 30 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns.

In other notable performances over the weekend by former Georgia players—in the defensive variety—Kamari Lassiter continued his strong rookie campaign in the Houston Texans’ 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. A starting cornerback for the Texans, Lassiter totaled three tackles and a game-high three passes defended. Finally, we wanted to give a special mention to linebacker Nakobe Dean, who continues to spearhead a strong Philadelphia defense in his third year in the league. In the Eagles’ 37-17 win over Cincinnati yesterday to improve to 5-2, Dean was second on the team with nine tackles, including one for loss. He also had a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in the win. Dean has made at least seven tackles in six consecutive games this season.