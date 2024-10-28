Key points from Kirby Smart's October 28 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on October 28. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference in advance of this weekend's rivalry matchup with Florida.

The bye week allowed the Bulldogs to look at themselves and get many reps for younger players. Smart also said the Bulldogs did many "targeted drills" focused on specific scenarios on offense and defense where they want to improve.

Smart said the team began preparing for Florida on Thursday. He feels the Gators are playing their best football of the year and have a very talented roster with many players Georgia recruited. Smart specifically mentioned Florida's size on the lines of scrimmage and noted that Florida's losses have all come to very good teams. Smart has a lot of respect for Florida head coach Billy Napier and feels Napier is building a great program in Gainesville.

Freshman Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is a great talent. He has all the arm talent and has made some "wow throws" that Smart has seen. Smart also feels that Lagway does a great job of maneuvering in the pocket and standing in despite pressure.

Smart has known Florida freshman running back Jadan Baugh since his ninth grade year when he camped at Georgia. He's explosive, twitchy, and hard to tackle.

Smart is "hopeful" to have offensive lineman Tate Ratledge back. He feels Ratledge "will be able to give us something" against Florida.

Outside linebacker Mykel Williams is still not back and at full strength despite his performance against Texas. Smart feels he'll be much better this week after doing plenty of rehab during the bye week.

Smart said he feels the team hasn't peaked and played its best yet. They are focusing on getting to that point down the stretch.

Carson Beck hasn't played perfect, Smart said, but nobody does. Smart said he is comfortable with where Beck is at this point. Quarterbacks will always own that, but Smart added that the players around him have to play better as well.

Smart's message to running back Trevor Etienne facing his former team in Florida is to just focus on the task. Smart has emphasized to other players who have gone through similar things, such as Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett, to not get caught up in emotions.

Georgia's young outside linebackers are similar in their mental makeup, but different in their skillsets. Damon Wilson has continued to grow and get better as he makes more and more plays. Gabe Harris has given Georgia a "solid guy" at a position where Georgia has been banged up. Sam M'Pemba probably had the farthest to go, but Smart is happy with how he's progressing.

Receiver Arian Smith brings consistency to the offense, as well as knowledge of the offense as a player who has been in the system for years. Smart added he has gotten much better as a route runner this season.