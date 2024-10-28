Key points from Arian Smith's October 28 press conference

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Tough upcoming stretch
Georgia is set to embark on a three-game stretch that will determine its playoff fate.
Peach State Power Hour
Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss other Georgia sports since the Dawgs were on a bye week.
Wide receiver Arian Smith spoke to the media on Monday.
Below are the key points of what he had to say.
• Smith said he’s sure the game against Florida is personal for former Gator Trevor Etienne.
• Smith (a Florida native) said he watched Florida growing up but was never a fan.
• Speaking of personal, Smith said the team with the Gators is a personal one for him.
• Smith said it would “mean everything” to the Senior Class to finish undefeated against the Gators for the first time since 1983.
• Smith said his first-down catch against Texas on 3rd-and-10 was bigger for the team than it was for him as an individual. He qualifies his statement, saying “It would have been big if I had dropped it.”
• Although it’s a big game, Smith said it’s important that the Bulldogs treat it like any other game. “We just have to take their punch,” he said.
• Smith said his goal for this year was to become a better leader and a vocal player on the field. “That was a big step I had to take,” he said.
