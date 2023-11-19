From the outside, it looks like Georgia fans should be worried about the status of Jadon Perlotte’s commitment.

The 2025 linebacker has been a frequent guest at schools such as Auburn and Florida State. It has sometimes appeared like it’s a matter of when, not if, Perlotte’s name is crossed off Georgia’s commit list.

But Perlotte is here to clear the air. He likes to travel, he says, but as far as his commitment there’s no reason to fear.

“Stop worrying about that,” Perlotte said. “It’s always Go Dawgs. I’m not going nowhere.”