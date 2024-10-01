Here is the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bueller?

In Georgia's season opener, freshman running back Nate Frazier looked so impressive that it was assumed he would have an integral role in the Georgia ground game this season.

Well, with Trevor Etienne serving a one-game suspension and returning the next week, that has not been the case. Frazier has been seldom used since and did not log a carry in Georgia's 41-34 loss against Alabama.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked why this was.

“Nate's doing a great job. He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it,” Smart said. “He's not doing anything wrong. Really, the opportunity didn't present itself the other night because of the type of game it was.”

Perhaps if the Alabama game was closer Frazier could have rotated in. With Georgia trailing 28-0, the Bulldogs were only able to run Etienne 12 times in the game. Cash Jones and Branson Robinson logged two carries each, with Jones playing both a pass protector and route runner. Smart has previously praised Jones' ability as a pass blocker.

Third down woes

Smart was also asked about Georgia's problems on third down, with the team converting only 33.3 percent of those plays. Smart said the primary issue happens to be the preceding downs, with the Bulldogs routinely getting into third-and-long situations.

This year's conversion percentage is a stark drop from 2024, which saw Georgia pick up 54.8 percent of third-down opportunities.

"When we did have third downs (last year), they were third down minimals because we converted a ton of plays on first and second down last year," Smart said. "So when you start backing it up on third down, it doesn't take a PhD to realize you're not going to be as good. So the inevitable question from the media is why are you down on third down? Because they're longer. Why are they longer? Because you're not doing as well on first and second. And those all lead to execution."

