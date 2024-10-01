PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Recap: Where's Nate Frazier?

Georgia running back Nate Frazier. (Conor Dillon/UGA Sports Communications)
Georgia running back Nate Frazier. (Conor Dillon/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bueller?

In Georgia's season opener, freshman running back Nate Frazier looked so impressive that it was assumed he would have an integral role in the Georgia ground game this season.

Well, with Trevor Etienne serving a one-game suspension and returning the next week, that has not been the case. Frazier has been seldom used since and did not log a carry in Georgia's 41-34 loss against Alabama.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked why this was.

“Nate's doing a great job. He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it,” Smart said. “He's not doing anything wrong. Really, the opportunity didn't present itself the other night because of the type of game it was.”

Perhaps if the Alabama game was closer Frazier could have rotated in. With Georgia trailing 28-0, the Bulldogs were only able to run Etienne 12 times in the game. Cash Jones and Branson Robinson logged two carries each, with Jones playing both a pass protector and route runner. Smart has previously praised Jones' ability as a pass blocker.

Third down woes

Smart was also asked about Georgia's problems on third down, with the team converting only 33.3 percent of those plays. Smart said the primary issue happens to be the preceding downs, with the Bulldogs routinely getting into third-and-long situations.

This year's conversion percentage is a stark drop from 2024, which saw Georgia pick up 54.8 percent of third-down opportunities.

"When we did have third downs (last year), they were third down minimals because we converted a ton of plays on first and second down last year," Smart said. "So when you start backing it up on third down, it doesn't take a PhD to realize you're not going to be as good. So the inevitable question from the media is why are you down on third down? Because they're longer. Why are they longer? Because you're not doing as well on first and second. And those all lead to execution."

Film Don't Lie

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzg4S3Nsb1BvQnc0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

Georgia must fix the first-half problems leading to slow starts.

Georgia turns the page from a tough loss against Alabama.

What Hugh Freeze had to say about Georgia.

Kickoff time for Georgia-Mississippi State

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRGF3Z3Mgd2lsbCBraWNrb2ZmIGF0IDQ6MTVQTSBFVCB2cy4g TWlzc2lzc2lwcGkgU3RhdGU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85bXpJ czFNamY1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOW16SXMxTWpmNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTg0MDc5OTA0MDk1MjQ5MjQ3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1yZWNhcC13aGVyZS1zLW5hdGUt ZnJhemllci0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoZS1teXBl cmZlY3RmcmFuY2hpc2UtcmVjYXAtd2hlcmUtcy1uYXRlLWZyYXppZXItJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK