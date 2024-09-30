Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media on September 30. Here are the key points from his press conference in advance of this weekend's road game at Georgia.

"There are many positives to build from in that game (against Oklahoma). If you look at 90 percent of the plays, there were a lot of really, really good things that I hope can carry over as we get ready for a top-ranked team in Georgia. We certainly can’t let the hurt and the sting of losing a game that you feel like you should have won tarry too long. We have some very tough tasks coming up with two Top 10 teams on the road. October is a rough challenge for us....Now we’ve got to get ready for a very difficult Georgia team who’s loaded with talent and experience and maturity and obviously well-coached. Have great respect for Kirby and the job he’s done and the classes he’s stacked there to make them one of the nation’s elite."

On some people blaming Bryan Harsin for this team's struggles: "Yeah, I won't comment on what happened before I was here. The roster was what it was. Everybody can make their own determination on that, on how many people left and the recruiting rankings and what was brought in. So you can look at that and make your own determination. Should the fans expect more than a two and three start? Absolutely. I mean, we could easily, like I said, be sitting here being five and zero, but we didn't get it done. And, you know, we can point to the coaching errors and we can point to the eleven turnovers and all of those things. It's a mixture and it's our job to get it. We can point to our youth, but we've got, there's, yes, that, like I said earlier, that we can sit here and talk about all those things, but we're a result-oriented profession and those results didn't go our way. So there's no way that I can sit here and say that those three games weren't winnable and so that's the toughest thing for me to say to them because I know what the sacrifices are that all of our boosters and families and supporters and administration and everybody pours into supporting this program. And when you don't deliver on, that's one thing to sit here and if I said, man, we just got our tails whipped and they were just better than us and deeper than us, and I'm not taking anything away from those teams. They found a way to win the games, but we found a way to lose them, in my mind. And that is, that's what's the hardest thing about setting here with the two and three record."





On if he needs to do anything to keep the team from spiraling: "No. That's... I don't know, media is into this 'spiraling' and 'keep them together.' Is that really... I mean, if that is a question about your team, then you're probably not gonna have a whole lot of success. But, man, in life, you don't get the chance to spiral and then have success. It's the same way in football. That'll be my lesson today, one that I have had planned, obviously, since back in the summer — it's perfect for our moment, and I'm gonna teach on it and give some real-life examples from myself and how, at times in life, you've got to draw the line on 'What am I really in this for? What did I really sign up for?' What happens when you sign up for a job, and it doesn't go the way you want? Do you spiral? I don't know. I don't know, there's not another option, man. We get another opportunity this week to go and play one of the top teams in the country with a young, young team that is building. We see it as another great opportunity."