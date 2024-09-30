PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Read what Hugh Freeze said about Georgia on Monday

Jed May • UGASports
Staff
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25GSTJUM0NhQTk0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media on September 30. Here are the key points from his press conference in advance of this weekend's road game at Georgia.

"There are many positives to build from in that game (against Oklahoma). If you look at 90 percent of the plays, there were a lot of really, really good things that I hope can carry over as we get ready for a top-ranked team in Georgia. We certainly can’t let the hurt and the sting of losing a game that you feel like you should have won tarry too long. We have some very tough tasks coming up with two Top 10 teams on the road. October is a rough challenge for us....Now we’ve got to get ready for a very difficult Georgia team who’s loaded with talent and experience and maturity and obviously well-coached. Have great respect for Kirby and the job he’s done and the classes he’s stacked there to make them one of the nation’s elite."

On some people blaming Bryan Harsin for this team's struggles: "Yeah, I won't comment on what happened before I was here. The roster was what it was. Everybody can make their own determination on that, on how many people left and the recruiting rankings and what was brought in. So you can look at that and make your own determination. Should the fans expect more than a two and three start? Absolutely. I mean, we could easily, like I said, be sitting here being five and zero, but we didn't get it done. And, you know, we can point to the coaching errors and we can point to the eleven turnovers and all of those things. It's a mixture and it's our job to get it. We can point to our youth, but we've got, there's, yes, that, like I said earlier, that we can sit here and talk about all those things, but we're a result-oriented profession and those results didn't go our way. So there's no way that I can sit here and say that those three games weren't winnable and so that's the toughest thing for me to say to them because I know what the sacrifices are that all of our boosters and families and supporters and administration and everybody pours into supporting this program. And when you don't deliver on, that's one thing to sit here and if I said, man, we just got our tails whipped and they were just better than us and deeper than us, and I'm not taking anything away from those teams. They found a way to win the games, but we found a way to lose them, in my mind. And that is, that's what's the hardest thing about setting here with the two and three record."


On if he needs to do anything to keep the team from spiraling: "No. That's... I don't know, media is into this 'spiraling' and 'keep them together.' Is that really... I mean, if that is a question about your team, then you're probably not gonna have a whole lot of success. But, man, in life, you don't get the chance to spiral and then have success. It's the same way in football. That'll be my lesson today, one that I have had planned, obviously, since back in the summer — it's perfect for our moment, and I'm gonna teach on it and give some real-life examples from myself and how, at times in life, you've got to draw the line on 'What am I really in this for? What did I really sign up for?' What happens when you sign up for a job, and it doesn't go the way you want? Do you spiral? I don't know. I don't know, there's not another option, man. We get another opportunity this week to go and play one of the top teams in the country with a young, young team that is building. We see it as another great opportunity."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvcmVhZC13aGF0LWh1Z2gtZnJlZXplLXNhaWQtYWJvdXQtZ2VvcmdpYS1v bi1tb25kYXkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJlYWQtd2hh dC1odWdoLWZyZWV6ZS1zYWlkLWFib3V0LWdlb3JnaWEtb24tbW9uZGF5JmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK