ago football Edit

Kirby Smart on fixing Georgia's first-half woes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25GSTJUM0NhQTk0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After failing to score more than seven first-half points for the third time, Kirby Smart was asked if Georgia’s offenses needed to start playing with more desperation.

“I don't have a great answer for that, but I can't sit here and say they need to play desperate. I think that's not a good choice of words to play desperate,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game against Auburn (3:45 p.m., ABC). “I think they need to play aggressive and play loose, but I don't want to ever be playing in desperation.”

However, Smart acknowledges something needs to change.

In Georgia’s three games against FBS opponents, the Bulldogs have scored a grand total of 16 combined points before halftime.

Left tackle Earnest Greene III was asked if he’s noticed a common thread between the three games that’s contributed to the problems.

“Honestly, not really,” he said. “You know, we're just focused on getting in the zone.”

Smart said getting the offense on track earlier will continue to be a focus.

“But just as proud as I am of (Saturday’s comeback), I'm disappointed at the start of it,” Smart said. “But like I said, we've got to go get ready for Auburn, who's a really, really good football team.”

A pair of first-half interceptions by Carson Beck did not help Georgia’s matters in the first half before he almost rallied the Bulldogs back in the second.

“I feel like he showed what our whole team showed, is fight,” Greene said. “That's what we pride our program and our football team off of, is a team that's going to fight and never stop and continue to keep attacking and be relentless.”

Still, the Bulldogs need to improve, and Smart said he knows that better than anyone.

“We've got guys that we got to do a better job as coaches, do a better job as players, and do a better job as an organization,” he said.

Kirby Smart knows his team needs to clean up its first-half offensive woes.
