Here is the Aug. 15 edition of The Daily Recap.

Young veterans

Linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen got a ton of game experience last year. When they're in practice, they certainly look the part, flying around with a great understanding of what's needed to do.

It's led to head coach Kirby Smart himself forgetting that these two playmakers are only entering their second season with the program.

"I think you forget sometimes, like, what year they are. It happens to me all the time," Smart said. "I think Raylen and CJ are, like, experienced vets on our team because they're in the upper echelon of play time and upper echelon in terms of years here because the majority of your team is young."

Allen appeared in 14 games and totaled 41 tackles. Wilson played in 12 games and tallied 15 tackles.

Heading into the 2024 season, Smart said both linebackers have looked "more comfortable."

"They've been thrust into the limelight and had to play earlier — probably before they were ready, to be honest. You grow up when you have to do that," Smart said.

Jarrett's development

Georgia could be turning to defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett to see some more minutes on the field due to some injuries at his position. Jordan Hall is dealing with a stress fracture to his tibia and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins continues to return to full strength due to a lingering foot injury.

Smart has been impressed with Jarrett's development and is hopeful that he can become a bigger contributor in 2024.

“Jah has been good. His weight has been up and down. I think it's something that he knows and he's trying to work on,” Smart said. “He has moments, flashes of being able to help us, and we need help at that position in terms of depth because we've got injuries at those positions.”

