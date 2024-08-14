PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson 'more comfortable' so far in camp

Georgia inside linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Even Kirby Smart forgets sometimes.

When he sees numbers three and five flying around on defense, it feels like CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson have been in Athens for years. Smart has to remind himself that, in reality, Allen and Wilson only arrived last spring.

"I think you forget sometimes, like, what year they are. It happens to me all the time," Smart said. "I think Raylen and CJ are, like, experienced vets on our team because they're in the upper echelon of play time and upper echelon in terms of years here because the majority of your team is young."

Indeed, Allen and Wilson already have a boatload of experience for second-year players.

Allen played in all 14 games last year with five starts. He finished fifth on the team with 41 total tackles. Wilson, meanwhile, appeared in 12 games with one start, registering 15 total tackles.

Now both are anchors of a strong inside linebacker group that also includes senior Smael Mondon, junior Jalon Walker, and others.

"They’ve grown tremendously throughout the spring," Walker said. "I can’t wait to watch them throughout the season. I feel like we took a great stride in the inside backer room, focusing and honing in on our details throughout the spring."

From the other side of the ball, tight end Oscar Delp has noticed the pair's growth as well.

“They’re picking things up too," Delp said. "They’re starting to recognize things more on offense. They’re playing fast and making plays. They’re not scared to stick their face in there. They’re going to be two really good guys to help us this year. They’re making us better every day too, just how fast they react to things and how well they disguise things.”

So far in fall camp, Smart said Allen and Wilson have looked "more comfortable." The experience of 2023 could now prove invaluable as Allen and Wilson look to lead Georgia's defense.

"They've been thrust into the limelight and had to play earlier — probably before they were ready, to be honest. You grow up when you have to do that," Smart said.

