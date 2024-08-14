PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Charges dropped against Sacovie White

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
A pair of driving charges against Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White have been dismissed, according to the Atlanta-Constitution.

That includes a charge of reckless driving against the Cartersville freshman, who was arrested in the morning hours of May 16.

Chip Towers of the AJC was the first to report the news. UGASports was able to confirm.

According to the article, per court records, Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleener filed a motion to dismiss on August 6. Judge Charlies Auslander III approved the motion the next day, per court records.

“After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from downtown cameras, it is clear the State will not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt,” wrote Fleener, who dismissed a second citation “in the interest of justice.”

White was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

This is good news for the Bulldogs, as according to sources, White has impressed coaches during the first two weeks of fall camp.

Meanwhile, the status of running back Trevor Etienne remains unclear.

DUI charges against Etienne were dismissed back in July after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, and two driving offenses.

Head coach Kirby Smart declined to respond to a question by UGASports whether or not Etienne would play in the opener against Clemson. He did have positive words to say about the Florida transfer during an earlier question.

“I feel like Trevor's the leader of the room and understands things and does a really good job of setting the tempo and setting the standard,” Smart said.

