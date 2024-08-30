Here is the Aug. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A matchup to watch

Trent Smallwood broke down a few key matchups for Saturday's game between Georgia and Clemson. One in particular, involving Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, stands out.

Clemson will certainly seek ways to disrupt Beck, who is entering the 2024 season as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. However, when teams blitzed Beck a year ago, he made opponents pay.

If the trend continues, Clemson will need to get pressure with its front four to cause problems for the Georgia passing game.

"Another key matchup will be if Clemson can get pressure on Carson Beck without sending an extra defender," Smallwood wrote. "Beck carved up defenses in 2023 when the opponents elected to blitz. He completed 71 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions against the blitz. The Bulldogs quarterback only completed 48 percent of his passes while under pressure. The Tigers have an excellent defensive line and it will have to play a big role on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta."

Keep an eye on Jones

With Trevor Etienne potentially suspended for Saturday's opener and Roderick Robinson hurt, Georgia could be down to its third and fourth running backs seeing the majority of the snaps.

Branson Robinson, who is returning from a significant injury, would be expected to start if Etienne doesn't play. But Cash Jones could also see a lot of playing time as well. Jones has appeared in 26 prior games for the Bulldogs.

“He does a lot of really good things. I'm excited for the kind of build-up he's had. He's waited his turn, and he's helped us,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, he's done a dominant job on special teams. So, I love seeing him compete on special teams. He'll continue to do that. But he also gets lots of opportunities at running back as well.”

Oh, so close