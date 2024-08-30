in other news
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman and a corner's confidence
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman is already showing the confidence of a top cornerback as seen last week.
Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #2
UGASports chooses another Bulldog who could do it all as the player to best wear Georgia's No. 2 jersey...
Georgia news and notes for Wednesday
During Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Kirby Smart talked about his biggest fear for Saturday and more.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'If it protects our kids, I'm for it'
Kirby Smart is in favor of a proposed rule change to disclose injury information before conference games.
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Clemson
Jim Donnan sets the table for Saturday's noon showdown between Georgia and Clemson.
The 2024 season is finally here for the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season, the Dawgs finished fourth in the AP vote. It is the seventh straight season in which Georgia has finished in the top ten. The seven total seasons are tied for the second most by a Bulldog head coach in the AP era.
Georgia is currently the top-ranked team in the nation according to the AP. It is the third time in which the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 to begin the season (2008, 2023).
Georgia has won 10 straight season openers and has a 100-27-3 record in those games.
This season, Georgia begins the season taking on Clemson. It is the 12th time in which Georgia will square off against Clemson in the season opener and the second time under Kirby Smart.
Overalll, this is the the 66th meeting between these two schools of neighboring states. Georgia won the first three in the series (all in the late 1800s) before Clemson won the next seven. However, Clemson has won just 11 times since. Despite not playing frequently these days, Georgia's 43 wins in the series is the seventh most against any opponent.
Kirby Smart is 8-0 in season openers.
-----
Carson Beck had an outstanding season in 2023 statistically. He set a school record for the highest completion percentage in a season (72.4). He also finished in the top five in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, and lowest interception percentage. In terms of career rankings by a Bulldog, he is climbing many of those charts as well.
For the most part, Georgia quarterbacks have not lit it up statistically in season openers under Kirby Smart. Only Stetson Bennett was able to pass the 300-yard mark.
Despite the loss of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint among others, there is still a plethora of receivers for Beck. Those three had a combined 47 touchdown receptions for Georgia. Do you know which player has the most TD receptions as a Georgia Bulldog who is returning for the 2024 season? The answer may surprise you.
Four other receiving threats joined the squad via the transfer portal. Colbie Young has 10 career touchdown receptions while Ben Yurosek and Michael Jackson III have five apiece. London Humphreys has four.
-----
Will running back Trevor Etienne play? If he gets in even for part of the game, he will likely have good stats in that time.
Fellow running back Branson Robinson might play a factor as well. All three of his career touchdown rushes have come in the fourth quarter including two in the 2023 CFP Championship Game against TCU.
-----
The last time Clemson faced a Georgia defense, the Bulldogs gave the Tigers all they could handle. Dabo Swinney has coached 213 games for Clemson and the game against Georgia was statistically one of the worst games in that time.
On special teams, both Peyton Woodring and Brett Thorson have done very well for the Bulldogs.
