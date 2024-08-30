The 2024 season is finally here for the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season, the Dawgs finished fourth in the AP vote. It is the seventh straight season in which Georgia has finished in the top ten. The seven total seasons are tied for the second most by a Bulldog head coach in the AP era.

Most Seasons Ranked in Top 10 in Final AP Poll by a UGA Head Coach Seasons Ranked in Top Ten of Final AP Poll Seasons Total Seasons as Georgia Head Coach Vince Dooley 8 1966, 1968, 1971, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 25 Mark Richt 7 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2014 15 Kirby Smart 7 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 8

Georgia is currently the top-ranked team in the nation according to the AP. It is the third time in which the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 to begin the season (2008, 2023). Georgia has won 10 straight season openers and has a 100-27-3 record in those games. This season, Georgia begins the season taking on Clemson. It is the 12th time in which Georgia will square off against Clemson in the season opener and the second time under Kirby Smart.





Seasons that Georgia faced Clemson in Season Opener Head Coach Location Georgia Result 1897 Charles McCarthy Athens Won (24-0) 1898 Charles McCarthy Athens Won (20-8) 1899 Gordon Saussy Athens Won (11-0) 1903 M.M. Dickinson Athens Lost (29-0) 1946 Wally Butts Athens Won (35-12) 1982 Vince Dooley Athens Won (13-7) 2002 Mark Richt Athens Won (31-28) 2003 Mark Richt Clemson Won (30-0) 2013 Mark Richt Clemson Lost (38-35) 2014 Mark Richt Athens Won (45-21) 2021 Kirby Smart Charlotte Won (10-3)

Overalll, this is the the 66th meeting between these two schools of neighboring states. Georgia won the first three in the series (all in the late 1800s) before Clemson won the next seven. However, Clemson has won just 11 times since. Despite not playing frequently these days, Georgia's 43 wins in the series is the seventh most against any opponent.

Georgia's Most Wins vs an Opponent Record Kirby Smart's Record vs Team Georgia Tech 71-39-5 6-1 Auburn 64-56-8 8-1 Kentucky 63-12-2 8-0 Vanderbilt 61-20-2 6-1 Florida 56-44-2 6-2 South Carolina 55-19-2 7-1 Clemson 43-18-4 1-0

Kirby Smart is 8-0 in season openers. ----- Carson Beck had an outstanding season in 2023 statistically. He set a school record for the highest completion percentage in a season (72.4). He also finished in the top five in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, and lowest interception percentage. In terms of career rankings by a Bulldog, he is climbing many of those charts as well.

Carson Beck - Career Stats and Georgia Ranks Completions Pass Yards TD Passes 7 - Quincy Carter (483) 7 - Quincy Carter (6,447) 10 - Johnny Rauch (33) 8 - Mike Bobo (445) 8 - Mike Bobo (6,334) 11 - Buck Belue (32) 9 - Zeke Bratkowski (360) 9 - Zeke Bratkowski (4,836) T-12 - Frank Sinkwich (30) 10 - Carson Beck (338) 10 - Carson Beck (4,427) T-12 - Carson Beck (30)

For the most part, Georgia quarterbacks have not lit it up statistically in season openers under Kirby Smart. Only Stetson Bennett was able to pass the 300-yard mark.

Quarterbacks in Game One Under Kirby Smart *** Minimum 5 pass attempts in a game Season Opponent Pass Yards TD Passes Greyson Lambert 2016 North Carolina 54 0 Jacob Eason 2016 North Carolina 131 1 Jacob Eason 2017 Appalachian State 4 0 Jake Fromm 2017 Appalachian State 143 1 Jake Fromm 2018 Austin Peay 157 2 Justin Fields 2018 Austin Peay 63 1 Jake Fromm 2019 Vanderbilt 156 1 D'Wan Mathis 2020 Arkansas 55 0 Stetson Bennett 2020 Arkansas 211 2 JT Daniels 2021 Clemson 135 0 Stetson Bennett 2022 Oregon 368 2 Carson Beck 2022 Oregon 71 1 Carson Beck 2023 UT-Martin 294 1 Gunner Stockton 2023 UT Martin 29 0

Despite the loss of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint among others, there is still a plethora of receivers for Beck. Those three had a combined 47 touchdown receptions for Georgia. Do you know which player has the most TD receptions as a Georgia Bulldog who is returning for the 2024 season? The answer may surprise you.

Most TD Recptions as a Georgia Bulldog on 2024 Team Position TD Receptions as a Dawg Arian Smith Wide Receiver 6 Dillon Bell Wide Receiver 5 Dominic Lovett Wide Receiver 4 (7 overall) Oscar Delp Tight End 3

Four other receiving threats joined the squad via the transfer portal. Colbie Young has 10 career touchdown receptions while Ben Yurosek and Michael Jackson III have five apiece. London Humphreys has four. ----- Will running back Trevor Etienne play? If he gets in even for part of the game, he will likely have good stats in that time.

Trevor Etienne: Career Stats by Quarter Rushes Yards Average TD 1st Quarter 62 437 7.0 3 2nd Quarter 70 314 4.5 3 3rd Quarter 44 325 7.4 2 4th Quarter 72 392 5.4 6

Fellow running back Branson Robinson might play a factor as well. All three of his career touchdown rushes have come in the fourth quarter including two in the 2023 CFP Championship Game against TCU. ----- The last time Clemson faced a Georgia defense, the Bulldogs gave the Tigers all they could handle. Dabo Swinney has coached 213 games for Clemson and the game against Georgia was statistically one of the worst games in that time.

Clemson's Stats in 2021 Georgia Game and Ranks Under Dabo Swinney *** 213 Games Number Clemson Rank Under Swinney Points Scored 3 Fewest First Downs 14 T-11th fewest Rush Yards 2 Fewest Pass Yards 178 34th fewest Total Yards 180 2nd fewest Times Sacked 7 2nd most

On special teams, both Peyton Woodring and Brett Thorson have done very well for the Bulldogs.

Peyton Woodring's 2023 Season and Single-Season School Ranks School Rank Extra Points Made 71 T-2nd Field Goals Made 21 T-9th Field Goal Percentage 84.0 percent 8th Kicking Points 134 3rd