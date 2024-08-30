Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Clemson
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
The 2024 season is finally here for the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season, the Dawgs finished fourth in the AP vote. It is the seventh straight season in which Georgia has finished in the top ten. The seven total seasons are tied for the second most by a Bulldog head coach in the AP era.

Most Seasons Ranked in Top 10 in Final AP Poll by a UGA Head Coach
Seasons Ranked in Top Ten of Final AP PollSeasonsTotal Seasons as Georgia Head Coach

Vince Dooley

8

1966, 1968, 1971, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983

25

Mark Richt

7

2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2014

15

Kirby Smart

7

2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

8

Georgia is currently the top-ranked team in the nation according to the AP. It is the third time in which the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 to begin the season (2008, 2023).

Georgia has won 10 straight season openers and has a 100-27-3 record in those games.

This season, Georgia begins the season taking on Clemson. It is the 12th time in which Georgia will square off against Clemson in the season opener and the second time under Kirby Smart.


Seasons that Georgia faced Clemson in Season Opener
Head CoachLocationGeorgia Result

1897

Charles McCarthy

Athens

Won (24-0)

1898

Charles McCarthy

Athens

Won (20-8)

1899

Gordon Saussy

Athens

Won (11-0)

1903

M.M. Dickinson

Athens

Lost (29-0)

1946

Wally Butts

Athens

Won (35-12)

1982

Vince Dooley

Athens

Won (13-7)

2002

Mark Richt

Athens

Won (31-28)

2003

Mark Richt

Clemson

Won (30-0)

2013

Mark Richt

Clemson

Lost (38-35)

2014

Mark Richt

Athens

Won (45-21)

2021

Kirby Smart

Charlotte

Won (10-3)

Overalll, this is the the 66th meeting between these two schools of neighboring states. Georgia won the first three in the series (all in the late 1800s) before Clemson won the next seven. However, Clemson has won just 11 times since. Despite not playing frequently these days, Georgia's 43 wins in the series is the seventh most against any opponent.

Georgia's Most Wins vs an Opponent
RecordKirby Smart's Record vs Team

Georgia Tech

71-39-5

6-1

Auburn

64-56-8

8-1

Kentucky

63-12-2

8-0

Vanderbilt

61-20-2

6-1

Florida

56-44-2

6-2

South Carolina

55-19-2

7-1

Clemson

43-18-4

1-0

Kirby Smart is 8-0 in season openers.

-----

Carson Beck had an outstanding season in 2023 statistically. He set a school record for the highest completion percentage in a season (72.4). He also finished in the top five in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, and lowest interception percentage. In terms of career rankings by a Bulldog, he is climbing many of those charts as well.

Carson Beck - Career Stats and Georgia Ranks
CompletionsPass YardsTD Passes

7 - Quincy Carter (483)

7 - Quincy Carter (6,447)

10 - Johnny Rauch (33)

8 - Mike Bobo (445)

8 - Mike Bobo (6,334)

11 - Buck Belue (32)

9 - Zeke Bratkowski (360)

9 - Zeke Bratkowski (4,836)

T-12 - Frank Sinkwich (30)

10 - Carson Beck (338)

10 - Carson Beck (4,427)

T-12 - Carson Beck (30)

For the most part, Georgia quarterbacks have not lit it up statistically in season openers under Kirby Smart. Only Stetson Bennett was able to pass the 300-yard mark.

Quarterbacks in Game One Under Kirby Smart
*** Minimum 5 pass attempts in a game
SeasonOpponentPass YardsTD Passes

Greyson Lambert

2016

North Carolina

54

0

Jacob Eason

2016

North Carolina

131

1

Jacob Eason

2017

Appalachian State

4

0

Jake Fromm

2017

Appalachian State

143

1

Jake Fromm

2018

Austin Peay

157

2

Justin Fields

2018

Austin Peay

63

1

Jake Fromm

2019

Vanderbilt

156

1

D'Wan Mathis

2020

Arkansas

55

0

Stetson Bennett

2020

Arkansas

211

2

JT Daniels

2021

Clemson

135

0

Stetson Bennett

2022

Oregon

368

2

Carson Beck

2022

Oregon

71

1

Carson Beck

2023

UT-Martin

294

1

Gunner Stockton

2023

UT Martin

29

0

Despite the loss of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint among others, there is still a plethora of receivers for Beck. Those three had a combined 47 touchdown receptions for Georgia. Do you know which player has the most TD receptions as a Georgia Bulldog who is returning for the 2024 season? The answer may surprise you.

Most TD Recptions as a Georgia Bulldog on 2024 Team
PositionTD Receptions as a Dawg

Arian Smith

Wide Receiver

6

Dillon Bell

Wide Receiver

5

Dominic Lovett

Wide Receiver

4 (7 overall)

Oscar Delp

Tight End

3

Four other receiving threats joined the squad via the transfer portal. Colbie Young has 10 career touchdown receptions while Ben Yurosek and Michael Jackson III have five apiece. London Humphreys has four.

-----

Will running back Trevor Etienne play? If he gets in even for part of the game, he will likely have good stats in that time.

Trevor Etienne: Career Stats by Quarter
RushesYardsAverageTD

1st Quarter

62

437

7.0

3

2nd Quarter

70

314

4.5

3

3rd Quarter

44

325

7.4

2

4th Quarter

72

392

5.4

6

Fellow running back Branson Robinson might play a factor as well. All three of his career touchdown rushes have come in the fourth quarter including two in the 2023 CFP Championship Game against TCU.

-----

The last time Clemson faced a Georgia defense, the Bulldogs gave the Tigers all they could handle. Dabo Swinney has coached 213 games for Clemson and the game against Georgia was statistically one of the worst games in that time.

Clemson's Stats in 2021 Georgia Game and Ranks Under Dabo Swinney
*** 213 Games
NumberClemson Rank Under Swinney

Points Scored

3

Fewest

First Downs

14

T-11th fewest

Rush Yards

2

Fewest

Pass Yards

178

34th fewest

Total Yards

180

2nd fewest

Times Sacked

7

2nd most

On special teams, both Peyton Woodring and Brett Thorson have done very well for the Bulldogs.

Peyton Woodring's 2023 Season and Single-Season School Ranks
School Rank

Extra Points Made

71

T-2nd

Field Goals Made

21

T-9th

Field Goal Percentage

84.0 percent

8th

Kicking Points

134

3rd

Career Punting Average and Georgia Ranks
SeasonsPunting Average

Jake Camarda

2018 - 2021

45.8

Drew Butler

2008 - 2011

45.4

Brett Thorson

2022 - present

44.5

Chip Andrews

1983 - 1984

43.2

