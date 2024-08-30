WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta WHEN: Saturday, Noon HEAD COACHES: Georgia – Kirby Smart (ninth year, 94-16); Clemson – Dabo Swinney (17th year, 170-43). TV/RADIO: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath.

Georgia coaches celebrate Chris Smithj's pick-6 against Clemson in 2021. (Photo by USA Today)

The Game

There’s lots to look forward to with Saturday’s opener against Clemson. For old-timers like me, it’s the resumption of a rivalry that once was one of the best in the South. Separated by a mere 90 miles, the two programs do not meet as often as they once did, so when they do, it’s special. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a solid 13.5 favorite over No. 14 Clemson, which is coming off a 9-4 season. Since it wasn’t the kind of year that longtime coach Dabo Swinney aspires for his team, winning over the rival Bulldogs would no doubt serve as a tone-setter for the 2024 campaign. As for Georgia, the Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team and one of the favorites to win the national title. Georgia is also blessed to have one of the top quarterbacks in the country, senior Carson Beck, who is already considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy. The Bulldogs have some questions. Regarding Saturday’s game, the status of running back Trevor Etienne is the biggest. Will he be suspended or will he play? We won’t know the answer to that until sometime before Saturday’s kickoff. If he doesn’t play, Georgia will lean on Branson Robinson and Cash Jones, along with freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowes, and Dwight Phillips. Defensively for Georgia, the Bulldogs aren’t quite as healthy as they’d like to be. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall is out, while Xzavier McLeod and Warren Brinson have nursed injuries for most of camp. The good news is Brinson (Achilles soreness) is back and expected to play. McLeod is questionable, although he has practiced. Another player to watch is star Joenel Aguero who should make his first career start, while freshmen KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson are expected to have roles in Georgia’s ever-rotating secondary. It should be a fun game to watch.

Players to Watch

Georgia - QB Carson Beck, RB Trevor Etienne (if he plays), RB Branson Robinson, RB Cash Jones, RB Nate Frazier, TE Oscar Delp, WR Dom Lovett, RB Dillon Bell, LT Earnest Greene III, RG Tate Ratledge, DE/OLB Mykel Williams, N Nazir Stackhouse, LB CJ Allen, LB Chaz Chambliss, CB Daylen Everette, S Malaki Starks, Star Joenel Aguero. Clemson – QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WR Tyler Brown, WR Antonio Williams, WR Troy Stellato, TE Jake Briningstool, RT Blake Miler, DL Peter Woods, LB Barrett Carter, SS R.J. Mickens, LB Khalil Barnes.

Injury Update

Georgia DL Jordan Hall: (Stress fracture in leg) out RB Roderick Robinson: (turf toe) out DL Warren Brinson: (Achilles soreness) probable DL Xzavier McLeod: (muscle strain) questionable WR Colbie Young: (hamstring) probable Clemson CB Jaedon Lucas: (undisclosed) Questionable CB Shelton Lewis: (leg) Questionable

Three keys for each team

Georgia Don’t let QB Cade Klubnik have success running the ball: Klubnik is a second-year starter with plenty of experience. He can run the football, which will have the Bulldogs’ attention on Saturday. If he’s able to keep Georgia’s defense off-balance with that, it’s going to open up everything else that he and the Tigers want to do offensively. Keep Carson Beck upright: This probably goes without saying, but it will be imperative against the Tigers. Clemson has one of the better defensive front sevens the Bulldogs will face, and linebacker Barrett Carter is someone Georgia will have to contain. One advantage for Beck is he’s one of the quicker quarterbacks around for releasing the football. But the more time he gets, the better he’ll keep the offense in rhythm. The offensive line must win the battle of the trenches: Georgia figures to have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC and perhaps the country. Clemson’s defensive line is heralded to be one of the best around. For Georgia to have the success it wants offensively, the offensive line will have to win more battles than not. Clemson Get pressure on Carson Beck: Since keeping the Tigers from doing so was a key for Georgia, it only makes sense that the flipside is a key for Clemson. If the Tigers aren’t able to disrupt Beck, it’s going to be a long day defensively for the Tigers. Establish the run: The Tigers hope that running back Phil Mafah can keep their offense in front of the sticks, as it will help Klubnik and the passing game. He’ll need to find success to keep the Tigers from becoming one-dimensional. No turnovers: Again, this qualifies as a no-brainer, but it’s also true. If Clemson loses the turnover battle, it will have no chance of winning the game.

Georgia News and Notes

… The No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll has not lost the season opener since 1990. That year, BYU beat Miami, 28-21. … Head coach Kirby Smart is unbeaten against all active head coaches over the past five years. … The Bulldogs face five teams preseason ranked in the top 15 including three of those on the road in No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Alabama, and No. 6 Ole Miss. … Georgia was the only FBS team to finish the 2023 season nationally ranked in the top five in both Scoring Offense (40.1 ppg/5th) and Scoring Defense (15.6 ppg/5th). Also, the Bulldogs were the first FBS team since 2020 to not allow a punt return all season. … In the Smart era, the Georgia defense has ranked in the top five nationally in Scoring Defense five times including leading the nation twice (2019 at 12.6 ppg & 2021 at 10.2 ppg). … Georgia has been ranked in the top 10 in Scoring Offense for the past three seasons. … Carson Beck is 5-1 versus top-20 opponents. Against ranked teams, he posted 73.9 Completion Percentage (125-169) for 1,693 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Clemson News and Notes

… Clemson (798-472-45) needs two more wins to become the first ACC program to record 800 all-time victories. Across all conferences, 12 teams have reached that all-time mark, and Clemson (798) and Auburn (799) can reach 800 early this season. … Clemson is attempting to become the first program to win 22 ACC titles. Since helping form the conference in 1953, Clemson leads the ACC with 21 titles all-time, including 20 outright. … Clemson is attempting to become only the second team to earn seven College Football Playoff berths since the institution of the postseason format in 2014 (Alabama, 8). … The Tigers are attempting to extend their school record by winning nine games for a 14th consecutive season. Clemson’s active streak of 13 straight nine-win seasons is the nation’s second-longest active streak, and a 14th consecutive season with nine-plus wins would tie Clemson with the 1987-2000 Florida State Seminoles for the third-longest in FBS history.

Prediction