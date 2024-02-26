Here is the Feb. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Coley returns

It's a simple explanation as to why James Coley is back on Georgia's coaching staff.

With Dell McGee, Fran Brown and Bryan McClendon taking jobs elsewhere, and Will Muschamp taking himself off the road, the Bulldogs need a shot in the arm in recruiting on the coaching staff.

That's a lot of recruiting firepower to suddenly leave the program.

However, Coley has great experience in this area and has routinely done an incredible job in South Florida everywhere he's been. He was known as an excellent recruiter during his prior time on Georgia's staff from 2016-19.

This is why head coach Kirby Smart turned back to Coley.

"South Florida is as fertile an area for recruiting as there is in the entire country. Coley’s addition now gives the Bulldogs someone who knows how to sign the talent found in that area," Anthony Dasher wrote. "While Georgia still managed to pull the occasional player from the southern part of the Sunshine State after Coley left following the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Bulldogs’ reach hasn’t been quite as long. Now that he’s back, expect that to change."

Aguero's time

Georgia has a void in the defensive backfield with Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard moving on to the NFL. This means safety Joenel Aguero has a great opportunity to step into a greater role.

"Aguero combines exceptional athleticism with as intense a makeup as the Bulldogs have in the defensive backfield," Dasher wrote. "In fact, Aguero sometimes has to be reminded not to always go for the kill shot and stick with the techniques he’s been taught. That’s a minor deal, however, as everything you hear out of the team facility is that Aguero is as coachable and willing to learn as anyone. His development will be fun to watch."

