Georgia is turning to an arch-rival for its new running backs coach.

UGASports learned Sunday that head coach Kirby Smart is expected to hire Georgia Tech running backs coach Josh Crawford as his replacement for Dell McGee, who became the head coach at Georgia State.

A native of Montrose, Alabama, Crawford coached the past two seasons at Georgia Tech, the last season as the wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets.

Crawford spent the previous two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky.

A graduate of Morehouse College where he played running back, Crawford earned his Master’s Degrees from Georgia in 2012 and Valdosta State in 2020.

Crawford also has extensive coaching experience in Georgia at some of the premiere in-state programs.

His journey took him to Colquitt County High, Valdosta High., Lee County High, Jefferson County High, and Greater Atlanta Christian (2010-12).