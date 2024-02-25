In Part 2 of a series examining the top storylines for the spring, let’s take a look at the star position. Is it truly Aguero or bust?

With both players now moving on to the NFL, the spot seems to be Aguero’s to lose.

After sharing the position in 2022, Smith handled the bulk of the duties last fall, with Bullard moving over to safety.

Georgia has been blessed the past two seasons with Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard both able to handle the position.

If you look at the hype that surrounded Augero when he first signed with Georgia, it was not unlike what we saw with Malaki Starks when he joined the program.

With good reason.

When you think of hard-hitting safeties, Aguero certainly fits that description. But by all accounts he’s a quick study, goes about his business the correct way, and gives a full day’s work at practice whenever the Bulldogs are on the field.

But unlike Starks, there wasn’t going to be an open position to compete for. Starks and Bullard had those on lockdown.

Come spring, playing time, potentially a starting role, is staring him right in the face.

From what we understand, star appears to be the position.

Kirby Smart likes “athletes” at the position and Aguero is certainly that.

Aguero combines exceptional athleticism with as intense a makeup as the Bulldogs have in the defensive backfield.

In fact, Aguero sometimes has to be reminded not to always go for the kill shot and stick with the techniques he’s been taught.

That’s a minor deal, however, as everything you hear out of the team facility is that Aguero is as coachable and willing to learn as anyone.

His development will be fun to watch.

What will also be interesting to watch is who else trains at the position. Redshirt freshman Kyron Jones is one we know of, but after that, it’s anybody’s guess.

Smart has historically used the spring to mix and match, with star and with all the other positions.

Could someone like David Daniel-Sisavanh play the role? What about early enrollees such as Ondre Evans, who seems also to fit the profile?

We’ll find out soon. It’s definitely going to be one of the storylines we’ll be watching.