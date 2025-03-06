The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We take full accountability for that'

Here is the March 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Defending Searels

At the NFL scouting combine, Georgia's now-former offensive linemen defended offensive line coach Stacy Searels following the criticism he took throughout the 2024 season.

Georgia's offensive line did not play up to its usual standard, which showed in its rushing output. However, the linemen said the issues that plagued Georgia were a result of their own doing and not from their position coach.

“If you watch that film, most of it's on us. It's not coaching; it’s execution, taking the right steps, little things,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “A lot of our success, or not having success last year, was more so on the players. That starts up front with us. Everybody knows we didn't have our best year, and we take full accountability for that.”

Xavier Truss reiterated the point Ratledge made.

“I think it all comes back down to us. We're a unit. It's how we play,” Truss said. “He's doing his best job that he can out there as a coach. If he wasn't, he wouldn't be the offensive line coach at Georgia. So, again, that kind of falls back on the O-line, and it's our responsibility to be a good reflection of our coach and our staff.”

Both Ratledge and Truss said they were fans of Searels' tough love approach as well.

“Yeah, man, I love Coach Searels. I think, you need a coach like Coach Searels to, excuse my language, light a fire under your ass when you need it,” Truss said. “When you're not in the building and it's not so serious. But when you're in the building, it's work. You're here to work. You have a job to do.

"Having Coach Searels as my coach, we got a lot of time to get together either at his house or off campus. We enjoy being around each other on a more personal level. We get to see both sides of Coach, but I respect his ability to pretty much gain the respect and attention of the room.”

Biggest needs

Jed May took a close look at the three biggest needs for the recruiting class of 2026. Among those needs is running back.

Georgia signed just one running back in the 2025 class, in-state prospect Bo Walker. That combined with injury questions and depth issues at the position make this a position of need in the 2026 class," May wrote. "Running backs coach Josh Crawford is off to a strong start, positioning the Bulldogs well with elite prospects such as Derrek Cooper, Savion Hiter, Jae Lamar, and Carsyn Baker. Other top backs such as Ezavier Crowell and Javian Osborne are also planning to take official visits to Athens this summer. Georgia will take at least two backs in the class, with any combination of the aforementioned prospects making for a strong haul.

