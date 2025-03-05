Bulldog bats carry the day

Wes Johnson will never turn up his nose at a win. He’ll take victories like Wednesday’s 16-10 slugfest over Georgia State all day.

But with SEC play starting a week from Friday against Kentucky, there are a few areas of his team’s play that he wants to start seeing improve.

“I just want us to play clean baseball. We're doing it right now at times and in spurts of games for four or five innings, and then we won't play clean, and then we'll come back and play clean,” said Johnson, whose team gave up a nine-spot in the third before coming back for the victory.

“As you guys know, you get in our league play, you're not giving up a nice spot and winning a lot of baseball games. So, we got to clean that up, and we will, we'll continue to do it,” he said. “But at the same time, this is what happens at the end of six games and six days.”

Walks continue to be a problem Johnson would like to see get under control.

Georgia pitchers helped the Panthers with eight walks, leading to three of Georgia State’s runs. A trio of errors did not help matters, either.

Fortunately, Georgia’s bats were able to cover up Wednesday’s mistakes to give the team its 12-straight win.

The Bulldogs (15-1) launched five home runs against the Panthers (10-3), two by Robbie Burnett, helping Georgia overcome a 9-5 deficit after Georgia State scored nine in the third of Georgia’s bullpen.

“We’ve got a positive attitude about everything,” said shortstop Kolby Branch, who went 2-for-5 with his first home run. “We’re never out of a fight. We’ve come back too many times now. We just feel we’re going to win the ball game no matter what.”

Home runs by Burnett and Tre Phelps, followed by a two-run single in the second by Slate Alford, put Georgia out to a 5-0 lead. But the game would go haywire from there.