Here is the Feb. 21 edition of The Daily Recap.

Trending upward

With Nick Saban retiring, Georgia is now in a great position with a prospect previously committed to Alabama.

Georgia has been aggressively recruiting edge rusher Zion Grady, with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe contacting him every few days. Grady has enjoyed the constant contact with the UGA coaches and plans to visit Athens again this spring.

"I love the defensive staff. They use a lot of their players on the field. A lot of them coming in, a lot of them coming out," Grady said. "I feel like he’s done pretty good. All the players he’s coached have gone high in the draft. I feel like he’s doing good."

Opportunity at hand

The Georgia basketball team has endured a six-game slide, but could get right against a lowly Vanderbilt squad Wednesday night.

A loss to the Commodores could be disastrous for the remainder of the 2023-24 season's outlook.

"We've got to make simpler decisions with the basketball. We just did some stuff tonight that you can is out of character, but if you say it as often as we're saying it, that's our character right now," head coach Mike White said. "Some of the live ball turnovers, some of the other turnovers, some of the ill-advised fouls, some of the just getting out of the stance and not understanding that a screen is coming, dying on a screen and giving up a big 3. Those things add up and you can win in this league unless you're more accountable than that and more disciplined than that."

