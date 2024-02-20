Opportunity at hand for Bulldogs
Georgia at Vanderbilt
WHERE: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
WHEN: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 14-11, 4-8; Vanderbilt 7-18, 2-10
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
If Georgia hopes to snap its six-game losing streak, the Bulldogs will not have a better opportunity than Wednesday night at Vanderbilt (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).
Although the Commodores held a one-point win last week over Texas A&M, the Commodores are next to last in the SEC with just two conference wins, ahead of only Missouri which has yet to win a league game in 12 tries.
Of Georgia's six remaining regular-season games, four are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, with the only exceptions being Vanderbilt and LSU.
So, what do the Bulldogs need to do? Speaking after Saturday's 88-82 loss to Florida, there's quite a bit.
"We've got to make simpler decisions with the basketball. We just did some stuff tonight that you can is out of character, but if you say it as often as we're saying it, that's our character right now," White said. "Some of the live ball turnovers, some of the other turnovers, some of the ill-advised fouls, some of the just getting out of the stance and not understanding that a screen is coming, dying on a screen and giving up a big 3. Those things add up and you can win in this league unless you're more accountable than that and more disciplined than that."
Unfortunately, that has not been the case. The Bulldogs must improve to win at Vanderbilt, despite the Commodores' struggles this year.
Of Georgia's 14 turnovers Saturday, 10 came in the second half. That same second half saw the Bulldogs fail to hit a field goal for over 10 minutes, which obviously also played a key role in the team's six-point loss.
"Unfortunately, throughout this losing streak, we've spent a lot of time focused on these things, and we didn't see as much carryover as we'd like to see," White said. "But we also just gave up 88 at home where I feel like in practice we've gotten a lot better defensively here in the last couple of weeks. It's unfortunate."
|Player
|Height/Weight
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
6-8/216
|
12.7
|
3.6
|
Noah Thomasson
|
6-4/210
|
12.5
|
2.9
|
Silas Demary Jr.
|
6-5/190
|
9.7
|
3.9
|
Jalen DeLoach
|
6-9/220
|
3.5
|
3.7
|
Russel Tchewe
|
7-0/280
|
7.6
|
6.6
News and Notes
...Nine Bulldogs have been mixed and matched to comprise eight different starting lineups this season, including five variations in the last six games. Silas Demary Jr., Russel Tchewa, and Noah Thomasson have started every game for Georgia.
...Georgia is 24-1 when holding its opponents to less than 70 points during White’s two seasons with the Bulldogs – 2-0 in the 40s, 7-0 in the 50s, and 15-1 in the 60s.
...Thomasson is coming off a season-high 26-point outing against Florida last Saturday. The graduate transfer from Houston leads Georgia with 16 double-digit scoring performances this season and is tied with Jabri Abdur-Rahim for the most 20-point outings with four.
...Demary Jr. is the only freshman in the SEC to start every game this season. The Raleigh, N.C., native averaged 8.5 ppg in non-conference play but has upped that to 10.9 ppg in SEC action. Georgia entered this week No. 17 nationally in bench points, with UGA’s reserves contributing 29.3 points per game. The Bulldogs sport a bench-scoring margin of +275 (+11.0 points per game).
Scouting the Commodores
Vanderbilt is 7-18 overall and 2-10 in the SEC entering Wednesday’s game. The Commodores are 7-8 at Memorial Gymnasium, including a buzzer-beating 74-73 win over Texas A&M last Tuesday.
Ezra Manjon leads Vanderbilt offensively, averaging 14.1 points per game and 3.6 assists per game. Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin also are scoring at a double-figure pace for the Commodores, contributing 13.4 ppg and 11.0 ppg, respectively.
Lawrence has been Vandy’s leading scorer in league play, upping his average to 13.7 points per game.