If Georgia hopes to snap its six-game losing streak, the Bulldogs will not have a better opportunity than Wednesday night at Vanderbilt (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Although the Commodores held a one-point win last week over Texas A&M, the Commodores are next to last in the SEC with just two conference wins, ahead of only Missouri which has yet to win a league game in 12 tries.

Of Georgia's six remaining regular-season games, four are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, with the only exceptions being Vanderbilt and LSU.

So, what do the Bulldogs need to do? Speaking after Saturday's 88-82 loss to Florida, there's quite a bit.

"We've got to make simpler decisions with the basketball. We just did some stuff tonight that you can is out of character, but if you say it as often as we're saying it, that's our character right now," White said. "Some of the live ball turnovers, some of the other turnovers, some of the ill-advised fouls, some of the just getting out of the stance and not understanding that a screen is coming, dying on a screen and giving up a big 3. Those things add up and you can win in this league unless you're more accountable than that and more disciplined than that."

Unfortunately, that has not been the case. The Bulldogs must improve to win at Vanderbilt, despite the Commodores' struggles this year.

Of Georgia's 14 turnovers Saturday, 10 came in the second half. That same second half saw the Bulldogs fail to hit a field goal for over 10 minutes, which obviously also played a key role in the team's six-point loss.

"Unfortunately, throughout this losing streak, we've spent a lot of time focused on these things, and we didn't see as much carryover as we'd like to see," White said. "But we also just gave up 88 at home where I feel like in practice we've gotten a lot better defensively here in the last couple of weeks. It's unfortunate."



