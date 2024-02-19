Georgia is positioning itself well for one of its top 2025 EDGE targets.

Zion Grady has been heavily pursued by the Bulldogs for months. Georgia never gave up during Grady's commitment to Alabama, and now Kirby Smart and company are turning up the heat even more on Grady after he decommitted from the Crimson Tide.

As the newly-opened recruitment continues to shake out, Grady said the Bulldogs are "trending up" in his recruitment.