Key Points from Kirby Smart's November 26 press conference

Inside, are the key points of what he had to say.

• Coach Smart said that running back Trevor Etienne was timed on the GPS at 20-21 mph. But he’s still not sure when he will be recovered enough from his rib injury to play. Etienne is still not able to practice.

• Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson have both practiced this week, including contact drills. Smart said they have to see still if they can play Friday night against Georgia Tech.

• With Signing Day and the new Transfer Portal window getting set to hit, the next 30 days are going to be crazy for college football coaches. That includes Smart, who said he has no idea how everything will unfold. “I can't answer that question. I wish I could, we haven't been told anything on the walk-ons in terms of if you guys don't know,” Smart said. “I ask daily, and a lot of it is conference to conference. A lot of it is the legal case in California, how it resolves itself, and the timing of that. So, I don't really know, I mean, it's going to be a strange 30 days.”

• Defensive line coach Trey Scott was named Georgia’s nominee for the Broyles Award on Tuesday. “He’s a rock, he’s the pillar of this place,” Smart said.

• Smart said wide receiver London Humphreys is capable of getting more snaps than he is now. “He's in good shape. He plays hard. He's smart,” Smart said. “He plays multiple positions. He does a really good job.”

• Smart thinks Friday night’s game will resemble a heavyweight fight. “We have to have a seeking contact attitude and enjoyment of a street fight. Not everybody loves that,” he said. “So, it's one of those things that you find out a lot about yourself when you get to play a really physical football team like these guys.”

• With the game on Friday, Smart said the team will have a Thanksgiving meal together on Thursday.