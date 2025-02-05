Bulldogs pick up big home win against LSU

Georgia coach Mike White doesn’t like to declare any game on the regular season schedule a “must-win.”

Nevertheless, even White acknowledged that taking care of business at home Wednesday night against LSU was going to be big for his team’s postseason chances.

The Bulldogs are off to a good start after rolling past the Tigers, 81-62.

The win improves Georgia’s record to 16-7 and 4-6 in the SEC.

"We're just approaching it like every other week, just growing," sophomore Blue Cain said. ", I mean, we don't have a day off this week, so we're just trying to recover, try to get as physically rested as possible, but we're just approaching it like any other week." just trying to get ready to move on from this game

Asa Newell led the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by De'Shayne Montgomery and RJ Godfrey with 12.

Meanwhile, Cain came close to giving Georgia its first triple-double since Sahvir Wheeler in 2021 against LSU with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. He did not commit a single turnover.

"Yeah, I had an idea later in the game, but the coaches told me just to keep playing, try to win," Cain said when asked if he knew how close he was. "My teammates just allowed me to be in good positions to make plays

Leading by six at the half, LSU used a flagrant foul on Somto Cyril to draw within three with 14:58 left.

But the Tigers (12-10, 1-8) got no closer as Georgia went on a 16-4 run to push the margin to 67-50 with 8:27 left. The Bulldogs never looked back, playing one of their most complete games in SEC play this year.

"It's just adversity," Montgomery said. "You go through adversity every day, ain't nothing different. So, if you get into it, you just fight against it."

Georgia shot 49.2 percent (32 of 65), with the team combining for 23 assists, most in an SEC game this year. Of the team's 13 turnovers, only three came in the second half.

We've done a lot of skill work, just a ton, more so in-season than we've ever done in an attempt to address our turnover issue," White said. "Probably more than anything, just playing downhill and playing with confidence in transition. Because we've got stops, we can hold a really good offensive team in the 60s."

The bigger Bulldogs also dominated the game in the paint and on the boards. Georgia outrebounded the Tigers 47-25 and outscored the Tigers down low 44-18.

"That gives you a chance night in and night out," White said of his team's work in the paint. "I just thought we were flying around just playing reckless abandon on the interior."

Both teams had it working from the perimeter to start the game.

LSU’s first 27 points all came on nine three-pointers before the Tigers misfired on their final five.

LSU’s first and only non-three-pointer in the first half came with two minutes left.

Georgia would take advantage.

A pair of three-pointers by Montgomery and one by Dylan James helped Georgia build its lead to eight with 2:54 to play in the half.

Georgia led at the half 37-31.

Georgia returns to action on Saturday when the Bulldogs host Mississippi State. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Boxscore