Kirby Smart adds to staff

Kirby Smart has added to his football staff with the hiring of former South Carolina standout Bryson Allen-Williams, UGASports has confirmed.

An Atlanta native, Allen-Williams takes over for Blaine Williams, who recently took a job with Syracuse.

Allen-Williams' hiring was first reported by 247Sports.

Blaine Williams was a quality control analyst for defense during his tenure at Georgia. Allen-Williams is expected to hold the same title and assist Glenn Schumann with the Bulldogs’ linebackers.

Allen-Williams played with South Carolina from 2014-2018 and was a standout defender for the Gamecocks.

In 2016, he was among the team leaders in tackles with 74, including two sacks and a pair of interceptions.

He played for former Bulldog defensive coordinator Will Muschamp while he was head coach of the Gamecocks, and was on the USC staff with Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.