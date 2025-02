Kirby Smart loves defensive backs from the state of Georgia.

Recent Bulldogs such as Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, Christopher Smith, and many others come to mind. In the 2025 class, the Bulldogs signed Rasean Dinkins, Jontae Gilbert, and Todd Robinson from the state of Georgia.

Houston County product Jordan Smith is one of the top safety targets in this year's class. After a Junior Day visit to Athens, the Bulldogs have firmly established themselves as a top contender.