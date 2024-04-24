Here is the April 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Rashada's visiting Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has stated numerous times that he prefers to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster each season.

Currently, the Bulldogs have three in Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

Enter Jaden Rashada, who originally committed to Florida out of high school before heading to Arizona State. Rashada changed his mind about the Gators after an NIL collective failed to make a payment on what was a $13.8 million agreement.

Having announced his transfer earlier this offseason, Rashada is currently on a visit at Georgia, with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive assistant Montgomery VanGorder helping with hosting duties. If he were to commit, Rashada would add to Georgia's depth behind Beck for the 2024 season and put him in position to compete for the starting job in 2025.

At Arizona State, Rashada appeared in three games, completing 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The next Broderick Jones?

Following a recent visit, offensive line prospect Damola Ajidahun said that Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels compared him to forme Bulldog Broderick Jones.

The high praise was noteworthy to the young recruit.

"It’s just, with the right amount of training, I could be as good as (Jones), maybe even better," Ajidahun said. "That’s what I’m looking for right now in this high school process, just trying to get better every day."

Ajidahun visited Georgia on March 23 and has an official visit planned for June 21-23. Ajidahun said he's a physical player who won't back down from anyone -- just like Jones is.

"The way I try to play, I try to play long and athletic," Ajidahun said. "If you’re a D-lineman and coming at me, I’m trying to like separate you in pass pro. If you’re a D-line on a run play, I’m just trying to get up on your chest. That’s how I play."

UGASports Live