Quarterback Jaden Rashada’s decision to enter the transfer portal after just one season at Arizona State may not be the biggest surprise of the year.

The fact that he’s considering Georgia and is currently in Athens for a visit, well, that ranks up there.

Or does it?

Shortly after Rashada made the announcement last week that he was leaving ASU, Rivals Adam Gorney reported that Georgia would be making a push for the former four-star and 11th-ranked pro-style quarterback.

That prediction quickly became true as Rashada is in town today on an unofficial visit.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made it clear he wants to have a fourth scholarship quarterback on campus, and he would be scouting the portal to find a possible fit to go along with Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, and Ryan Puglisi.

Quarterback coach Mike Bobo is showing Rashada around Athens today.