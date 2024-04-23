Transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada currently on visit to UGA
Quarterback Jaden Rashada’s decision to enter the transfer portal after just one season at Arizona State may not be the biggest surprise of the year.
The fact that he’s considering Georgia and is currently in Athens for a visit, well, that ranks up there.
Or does it?
Shortly after Rashada made the announcement last week that he was leaving ASU, Rivals Adam Gorney reported that Georgia would be making a push for the former four-star and 11th-ranked pro-style quarterback.
That prediction quickly became true as Rashada is in town today on an unofficial visit.
Head coach Kirby Smart has made it clear he wants to have a fourth scholarship quarterback on campus, and he would be scouting the portal to find a possible fit to go along with Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, and Ryan Puglisi.
Quarterback coach Mike Bobo is showing Rashada around Athens today.
Rashada's journey has been interesting
If you follow recruiting, then you know Rashada’s tale.
Committed to Florida, Rashada de-committed from the Gators after an NIL collective allegedly backed out of an eight-figure agreement in exchange for his commitment.
That decision prompted an investigation by the NCAA.
According to the contract obtained by the Athletic, the document showed that the Gator Collective agreed to pay Rashada up to $13.8 million with $500,000 upfront followed by six-figure payments as long as he stayed at Florida.
Per the report, the deal only required the player to fulfill minor obligations to include autograph signings and social media posts.
The collective missed its first payment after Rashada signed his letter of intent and he pulled out of the agreement in January of 2023. Rashada re-opened his recruitment after initially planning to arrive in Gainesville as an early enrollee.
Rashada at Arizona State
At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Rashada subsequently transferred to ASU – where his father played – and it did not take him long to make an impact.
Rashada started the first two games for the Sun Devils, completing 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards and four touchdowns before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
In his first start against Southern Utah (a 24-21 win), Rashada completed 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two scores.
Week 2 against Oklahoma State saw the Cowboys come away with a 27-15 win with Rashada completing 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
He would come back to play in a 59-23 loss to archrival Arizona, completing 10 of 22 passes for 82 yards and a score with two picks.