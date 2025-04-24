Preview: No. 14 Oklahoma at No. 10 Georgia

WHERE: Foley Field WHEN: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday Noon RECORDS: Georgia 33-10, 10-8; Oklahoma 29-11, 10-8 STARTING PITCHERS: Thursday – RH Brian Curley (2-0, 2.41) vs RH Kyson Witherspoon (7-2, 2.84); Friday – TBA vs LH Cade Crossland (3-2, 5.620; Saturday – RH Leighton Finley (2-0, 6.33) vs RH Malachi Witherspoon (3-2, 5.62). TV/RADIO: Thursday: ESPN U (Keith Moreland, Lance Cormier); Friday-Saturday: SEC Network+ ; Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston). Pregame Notes Package

Johnson not worried about Georgia's bats

Wes Johnson swears he’s not losing his mind. But when it comes to Georgia’s struggling bats, even after Tuesday night’s shutout loss at Clemson, he’s seeing some positive signs. “You’re sitting here going, okay, this guy's really crazy. We got blanked and had three hits (Tuesday) night,” Johnson said before practice on Wednesday. “But I thought Nolan McCarthy, who's been in a little bit of a funk, obviously got off a couple of really nice swings. Henry Hunter hit some left-handers last night and hit the ball hard. Daniel Jackson hit a ball 106, 108, somewhere in there. Kolby Branch, I thought, got off some good swings yesterday. So yeah, we're seeing some guys moving in the right direction. Now we just gotta string them back together.” Although Georgia continues to lead the nation with 45, Bulldog bats haven’t quite been as prodigious as earlier this season. Much of that is due to the pitching Georgia has been facing. The Bulldogs’ last three SEC series against Texas, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt were also against the No. 1 (3.15), No. 3 (3.81), and No. 4 (3.69) staffs in the conference, regarding team ERA. While that does not necessarily excuse hitters from chasing bad pitches, or the fact that Georgia has struck out a league-worst 386 times. But even there, Johnson doesn’t sound very concerned. Take Tre Phelps, for example. During an at-bat late in the game, Phelps fell behind 0-2 before coaxing a walk. “Those are things that we weren't doing this past weekend, to your point. But we had a couple of those at-bats last night, and those are signs of like, okay, it's coming,” Johnson said. “We were chasing that very situation this past weekend, a couple of times in game two, and it didn't walk, it struck out. So, you know, those are things that you're looking at and going, okay, we're coming back.”

With four SEC series to go, much at stake

With just four SEC series to go, Johnson isn’t ready to start placing any one series above the other. Even with Georgia’s ability to host through the Super Regionals on the line, Georgia’s skipper says the last thing his Bulldogs need to do is forget that every week is of equal importance. “That's something you, as a coach, have to constantly remind them of. You better remind them of it every day,” Johnson said. “In our league, I've said for years, is you catch a pitching staff or an offense and they're hot, boy, it's going to be all you've got to find a way to get one. It doesn't matter what you do. So, I think that's why you can't put too much emphasis on one series versus another; they're all really good. Everybody in our league has talent.” However, if the Bulldogs (33-10, 10-8) harbor dreams of earning a national seed, there is work to be done. Although both Baseball America and DIBaseball.com agree that Georgia will host one of the 16 regionals, the two preeminent college baseball publications disagree on whether the Bulldogs will be a national seed. Baseball America still has Georgia as a national seed, but D1Baseball.com has Georgia as a 10th seed and on the outside looking in. Current SEC standings show just how competitive it is. The Bulldogs currently sit at fifth in the SEC, but their 10-8 league mark also has Georgia tied with Oklahoma and Ole Miss. After this weekend’s series with the Sooners (29-11, 10-8), the Bulldogs travel to Missouri (13-27, 0-8) followed by a road trip to Alabama (32-10, 9-9) before closing out the regular season at home against Texas A&M (26-14, 8-10).

Sooner twin pitchers pose their own challenge

A pair of twin right-handers will be two of the challenges Georgia faces on the mound this weekend against Oklahoma. At 6-2 and 207 pounds, Kyson Witherspoon is enjoying one of the best seasons in the SEC, sitting at 7-2, an ERA of 2.48 with 84 strikeouts in 58 innings. Fraternal twin Malachi Witherspoon is a little bit bigger (6-2, 211), but like Kyson, can bring a fastball that reached 98 mph. Both were members of Team USA last year. “Kyson really commands his fastball, and then he's able to throw a cutter and a slider off of that,” Johnson said. “Every now and then, he'll show you a change-up or a curve ball, but, you know, for the most part, he's gonna live and die with those pitches, and he commands them really well.” Although Malachi’s control isn’t quite on par with Kyson's (22 walks compared to 12) and his ERA is higher (5.32), Johnson said all his pitches play. “Malachi's just a little different fastball shape. His stuff plays differently from Kyson's. The other one's a little more run and sink, the other is flatter and more run,” Johnson said. “But they’ve both got command, and they’ve got velocity to go with it.”

