What Jordyn Kee's transfer could indicate for Georgia

On Wednesday, Jordyn Kee became the fifth Georgia basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

So, while his leaving may not come as a surprise considering how little Kee played, does it mean the Bulldogs are set to add one or more pieces to their backcourt?

Perhaps.

Georgia has already added guards Justin Bailey and Jeremiah Wilkinson through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs are also believed to be a finalist for former Kentucky signee Acaden Lewis.

Lewis, who signed with Kentucky during the early signing period in November, changed his mind earlier this month and opted out, putting his name back on the market.

The native of Washington D.C. was the 20th-ranked overall player in Rivals’ 2025 class.

Kee was a late signee for Georgia last year but only appeared in the Bulldogs’ two exhibition games before taking a redshirt.

Kee joins Silas Demary Jr. (signed with UConn), RJ Godfrey (signed with Clemson), Savo Drezgic, and De’Shayne Montgomery in hitting the portal since the end of the season.