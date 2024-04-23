Georgia’s R.J. Melendez confirmed to UGASports via text that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Originally a transfer from Illinois, Melendez was a valuable piece of the roster for head coach Mike White, playing in 36 games with seven starts, averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He scored a season-high 35 points in Georgia’s 102-98 loss to Florida in overtime back on Feb. 27.

He becomes the fifth Bulldog from last year’s team to enter the transfer portal since the season concluded.

With the five transfers and three graduates, White currently has six players on scholarship, a list that includes Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain, Dylan James, and Fran Anselem-Ibe, along with incoming freshman Asa Newell and Mount St. Mary’s transfer De’Shayne Montgomery.

The Bulldogs currently have seven spots to fill to reach the 13-scholarship limit and are currently scouting the transfer portal to complete the rest of the roster.

Among the names to keep an eye on include former Appalachian State standout Justin Abson, Mount St. Mary’s Dakota Leffew, former Kentucky commitment Somto Cyril, and former Clemson player RJ Godfrey.