It was five years ago, April 16, 2019, to be exact, when Clemson and Georgia played 20 innings, a game eventually won by the Bulldogs, 3-2.

While Tuesday night’s contest didn’t quite equal that six-hour and 33-minute marathon, it packed the same excitement and did not end until Paul Toetz scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the 15th pushed Georgia to a 4-3 win.

“In the back of my head, I was thinking he was probably going to throw it to the back of the backstop, and when he did, I didn’t even hesitate. I just said screw it, just run and let’s go home,” Toetz said. “I think I was running really fast. It was awesome.”

With the score tied at 3 in the 15th, Henry Hunter was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Trey King, who earlier entered the game as a pinch-runner for Dylan Goldstein.

King quickly fell behind with two strikes, but Clemson reliever Rocco Reid uncorked a pitch to the backstop allowing Toetz to race home with the game-winner.

The dramatic victory boosts the 17th-ranked Bulldogs to 30-10, while No. 4 Clemson falls to 32-8.

A crowd of 4,183 – the largest at Foley Field since 4,461 watched the Bulldogs beat Mississippi State – watched the game, which took 5:30 to play.

“I told them after the game, ‘Hey guys, just know that you can play with anybody in the country.’ We’ve done it,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We’ve been at Tennessee. Yeah, we didn’t win the series, but we won a game. You go into one of the hardest places to play in the country in my opinion – Dudy Noble – and we got a game there. You look at some of the things we’ve done. But the guys must continue to believe, get better, and learn from tonight.”

Trailing 3-2, Georgia tied the game in a dramatic ninth.

With a runner at second, Charlie Condon was intentionally walked to first base as the potential game-winner.

After a wild pitch moved pinch-runner Trey King and Condon to second and third, Corey Collins blooped a single to right-center field.

King scored easily, but Condon was thrown out at the plate. Head coach Wes Johnson asked for a replay to see if catcher Jimmy Obertop blocked the plate, but after a review the call remained.

“I think it speaks to our resiliency,” Johnson said. “To get one in the ninth again, and then you look I think we held them scoreless for 11 innings. That team across there is really, really good.”