Fifteen Inning Thriller
It was five years ago, April 16, 2019, to be exact, when Clemson and Georgia played 20 innings, a game eventually won by the Bulldogs, 3-2.
While Tuesday night’s contest didn’t quite equal that six-hour and 33-minute marathon, it packed the same excitement and did not end until Paul Toetz scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the 15th pushed Georgia to a 4-3 win.
“In the back of my head, I was thinking he was probably going to throw it to the back of the backstop, and when he did, I didn’t even hesitate. I just said screw it, just run and let’s go home,” Toetz said. “I think I was running really fast. It was awesome.”
With the score tied at 3 in the 15th, Henry Hunter was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Trey King, who earlier entered the game as a pinch-runner for Dylan Goldstein.
King quickly fell behind with two strikes, but Clemson reliever Rocco Reid uncorked a pitch to the backstop allowing Toetz to race home with the game-winner.
The dramatic victory boosts the 17th-ranked Bulldogs to 30-10, while No. 4 Clemson falls to 32-8.
A crowd of 4,183 – the largest at Foley Field since 4,461 watched the Bulldogs beat Mississippi State – watched the game, which took 5:30 to play.
“I told them after the game, ‘Hey guys, just know that you can play with anybody in the country.’ We’ve done it,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We’ve been at Tennessee. Yeah, we didn’t win the series, but we won a game. You go into one of the hardest places to play in the country in my opinion – Dudy Noble – and we got a game there. You look at some of the things we’ve done. But the guys must continue to believe, get better, and learn from tonight.”
Trailing 3-2, Georgia tied the game in a dramatic ninth.
With a runner at second, Charlie Condon was intentionally walked to first base as the potential game-winner.
After a wild pitch moved pinch-runner Trey King and Condon to second and third, Corey Collins blooped a single to right-center field.
King scored easily, but Condon was thrown out at the plate. Head coach Wes Johnson asked for a replay to see if catcher Jimmy Obertop blocked the plate, but after a review the call remained.
“I think it speaks to our resiliency,” Johnson said. “To get one in the ninth again, and then you look I think we held them scoreless for 11 innings. That team across there is really, really good.”
The score would remain that way for a while.
A pair of scoreless innings by Kolten Smith and Charlie Goldstein sent the game to the 14th with Christian Mracna taking over before giving way to Chandler Marsh after walking two runners.
Marsh (1-0) – who hasn’t pitched since March 12 against Iowa – was spectacular.
The big right-hander came with two runners on in the 14th and struck both to end the scoring threat. In the 15th, Marsh struck out the side.
“I’ve been waiting a long time and was excited for the opportunity,” Marsh said. “But it wasn’t just me, I think a lot of guys stepped up tonight.”
Georgia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on the two-out single by Toetz but the advantage did not last for long.
Zach Harris received the start and made it through two innings unscathed until the Tigers went up 2-1 on an RBI triple by Blake Wright
off Josh Roberge, who took over with runners at second and third and two out.
Cam Cannarella’s solo home to lead off the fourth put the Tigers up 3-1.
The score stayed that way thanks to Daniel Padysak keeping Clemson off the board in the fifth after the Tigers had runners at first and third with one out.
Georgia’s bats had its own issues.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with two out but failed to score after Slate Alford flew out to right field.
Padysak and Jarvis Evans kept the score right there until the Bulldogs cut the lead to 3-2 in the second on an RBI single by Collins leaving runners at first and third.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t tie the game against sidewinder Lucas Mahlstedt who struck out Alford before getting Kolby Branch on a fielder’s choice ending the inning.
The score stayed that way until the ninth when Collins’ single tied the game, ultimately sending the game to extra innings.
News and Notes
… Alford hit a foul ball that registered at 115.9 mph.
… John Marant saw his first at-bat since Georgia’s March 12 game against Iowa. He went 0 for 2 with pair of strikeouts.
… Tuesday’s attendance of 4,183 was a season high.
… Condon’s two intentional walks marked the 16th and 17th of the year for redshirt sophomore. Georgia has 20 as a team.
… Marsh’s appearance in the 14th marked his first appearance since March 12 against Iowa.
… The Bulldogs return to action Friday with the first of three games at top-ranked Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5). Game times are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Friday.