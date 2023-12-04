The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA is 'going to be up for FSU'
Here is the Dec. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
A different look for the Orange Bowl
With Georgia excluded from the College Football Playoff, head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that there could be a number of different players seeing meaningful snaps in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.
With the transfer portal and opt-outs likely to take place, Smart knows he could have a bit of a different look when his team takes the field on Dec. 30.
“We’re going to have kids who didn’t play a lot during the year, if they’re getting better at the end of the year, they’re going to have a chance to play, because of the redshirt rule and things for postseason play,” said Smart, noting a new rule that players can take part in postseason games and not count toward their redshirt. “So, I’m excited about those opportunities, but I know our kids are going to be up for FSU, and I know they’ll be up for us.”
Smart will look to guard against what happened following the 2018 season when Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs didn’t make the playoff and subsequently lost to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
“I think it was the Texas year, it was a struggle. It was tough. There was a lot of disappointment, but we just took the motto, hey, you’re either in or you’re out. It’s that simple,” Smart said. “We’re going to practice, we’re going to practice and get after it after a long, tough, grueling year with a championship week on top of it, but this is what we’re going to do, and you’re either going to buy into it or you’re not.”
Film don’t lie
Also on UGASports
Storylines to watch with signing day approaching.
The Pro Football Focus player report card following the SEC Championship.
All the important stats following Georgia’s loss to Alabama.
Orange Bowl info
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901
https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_large/oqntelwulxeqova6boi0