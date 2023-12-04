Here is the Dec. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A different look for the Orange Bowl

With Georgia excluded from the College Football Playoff, head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that there could be a number of different players seeing meaningful snaps in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

With the transfer portal and opt-outs likely to take place, Smart knows he could have a bit of a different look when his team takes the field on Dec. 30.

“We’re going to have kids who didn’t play a lot during the year, if they’re getting better at the end of the year, they’re going to have a chance to play, because of the redshirt rule and things for postseason play,” said Smart, noting a new rule that players can take part in postseason games and not count toward their redshirt. “So, I’m excited about those opportunities, but I know our kids are going to be up for FSU, and I know they’ll be up for us.”

Smart will look to guard against what happened following the 2018 season when Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs didn’t make the playoff and subsequently lost to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

“I think it was the Texas year, it was a struggle. It was tough. There was a lot of disappointment, but we just took the motto, hey, you’re either in or you’re out. It’s that simple,” Smart said. “We’re going to practice, we’re going to practice and get after it after a long, tough, grueling year with a championship week on top of it, but this is what we’re going to do, and you’re either going to buy into it or you’re not.”

