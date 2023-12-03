1 – Former Bulldog Trezmen Marshall recovered a fumble late in the third quarter for the game’s only turnover.

2 – Jalen Milroe had two touchdown passes and both were in the second quarter.

3-of-4 – Kendall Milton scored two touchdowns against Alabama. It marked the third time in his last four games that he has had multiple touchdown runs.

3-for-13 – Georgia held Alabama to an impressive 3-for-13 on third down conversions, but the Tidew went 2-for-2 on fourth down.

3 for 38 – Ladd McConkey, after not playing against Tech, notched three receptions for 38 yards.

4 – Georgia sacked Milroe four times (Jalon Walker had two, Warren Brinson and Tramel Walthour had one apiece). It was the Dawgs’ second-highest sack total this season.

4 – Brett Thorson had four punts in the game (including a season-long 60 yards). The four punts were the most since the season-opener against UT-Martin when he had five.

4-7 – Georgia now has a 4-7 record in SEC Championships.

5 – Brock Bowers led all Bulldogs with five receptions on Saturday.

8 – Milton has scored a rushing touchdown in eight straight games. Nick Chubb’s ten and Todd Gurley’s eight are the only Dawgs with that many in the 2000s.

9-or-19 – Arian Smith caught a game-long 51-yard reception against the Tide. Nine of Smith’s 19 career receptions have gone for at least 30 yards.

24 – The 24 points Georgia scored were tied for the fewest that the Bulldogs put up this season (also 24 against South Carolina).

27 – 27 points is the most allowed by Georgia this season.

28 – Anthony Evans III had a 28-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter. It was only his sixth touch the season (3 receptions, 2 returns, 1 rush).

29 – Georgia’s record win streak ends at 29. It was the most ever by any SEC team in history.

34 – Peyton Woodring made a 34-yard field goal but his career-long attempt of 50 yards hit the goal post and fell short.

56/51 – Bowers has 56 receptions this season (matches his freshman total) and Dominic Lovett has 51. The duo became just the second pair at Georgia to each have 50+ receptions in the same season (Mohamed Massaquoi and A.J. Green in 2008).

175 – Bowers has 175 career receptions and sits in third place on the Georgia list behind only Terrence Edwards and Brice Hunter.

289 – Carson Beck passed Eric Zeier with 289 career completions.. He's now second for the most completions by a Georgia quarterback in a single season (21 behind Stetson Bennett’s total from last season).

2,020 – Daijun Edwards rushed for 38 yards and now sits and 2,020 for his career. He became the 19th Bulldog to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in their career.

2,538 – Bowers’ totals in yards receiving in a career moves to 2,538 which makes him fifth place on the Georgia list.

3,738 – Beck has 3,738 yards passing this season. That is the third most in a season by a Bulldog trailing Bennett from 2022 and Aaron Murray from 2012.