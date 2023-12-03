Kirby Smart doesn’t know the exact numbers, but he expects his team to look somewhat different when the Bulldogs play Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

With the transfer portal now open for the next 30 days, Smart said he’s going to have players who enter.

“It’s probably going to happen throughout the week. They (players) need time to decompress. I’m not expecting anyone to not play, to be honest with you, but when those conversations come, we’ll have those conversations with them,” Smart said. “I know we’ll have some entering the portal; we’ve been having them for several weeks now leading up to this time. We’ll have guys entering the portal, but to be honest, I’m really not stressing about it right now.”

Last year, 15 players transferred away from the Bulldogs. It’s believed the number this year will be similar.

Other NFL Draft-eligible players could also elect to sit out the game.

So, what will that mean for the Orange Bowl?

“We’re going to have kids who didn’t play a lot during the year, if they’re getting better at the end of the year, they’re going to have a chance to play, because of the redshirt rule and things for postseason play,” said Smart, noting a new rule that players can take part in postseason games and not count toward their redshirt. “So, I’m excited about those opportunities, but I know our kids are going to be up for FSU, and I know they’ll be up for us.”

It's a position the Bulldogs have been in before.

Following Georgia’s 35-28 loss to Alabama in the 2018 SEC title game, several players elected not to play and instead decided to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs would later lose to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

“I think it was the Texas year, it was a struggle. It was tough. There was a lot of disappointment, but we just took the motto, hey, you’re either in or you’re out. It’s that simple,” Smart said. “We’re going to practice, we’re going to practice and get after it after a long, tough, grueling year with a championship week on top of it, but this is what we’re going to do, and you’re either going to buy into it or you’re not.”

It's likely Smart’s formula will be the same this year.

“That’s how you win, to be committed to the cause, and be all in. If you’re wondering or trying to decide, you probably don’t need to (play),” Smart said. “That forces you to play some younger kids, especially with the timing of the portal. People really don’t understand what’s going on in college football right now. With the timing of that and the ramping up of kids entering the portal, you can’t play a game without playing some new faces."

In essence, the 2024 season starts with bowl practice.

“I don’t know how that’s going to look for us right now, but I’m sure we’ll have guys take on some roles that they’re moving toward next year.”

During the dual press conference with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, Smart was asked if he felt empathy for the Seminoles being left out of the playoffs despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship.

“I have empathy with any team that doesn’t get in. I have empathy with our players, because I personally feel we deserve to be in. We’ve got a really good football team. We were considered No. 1 in the country all year around here and then fell, so we’ve got a real hornet’s nest too. We’ve got some players that are disappointed too, so it works both ways,” Smart said. “The good news is we’ve got each other to go play. I know they’ll be up for us, and we’ll be up for them."