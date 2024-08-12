Here is the Aug. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Connection on offense

There won't be any time for Georgia to tune itself up as Clemson is first on Georgia's schedule.

But with three weeks to go before the start of the 2024 season, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said that the program's offense is beginning to come together. The Bulldogs will certainly hope the offense opens the year strong given the quality of opponent in Week 1.

“I think we have a connection as an offense and I think that's important,” Bobo said. “We've been connected when practices or drills have gone good, or gone bad. We've addressed it. And nobody's flinched in that room when they've been challenged to respond, whether it's during practice or in the meeting the next day.”

With Heisman Trophy contender Carson Beck back at quarterback, Georgia figures to have one of the more explosive offenses in college football. Bobo said the offense will continue installing a lot of plays in practice before paring the playbook down with what fits the team.

“We're going to have a big volume of offense, and we're going to install it,” he said. “Then we're going to shrink it down and figure out what we do best.”

Terry's decision

Adam Gorney and Jed May debated whether it is better or not for Georgia if Justus Terry waits until the early signing period to make his decision.

Gorney does not think that scenario is ideal for Georgia.

"I still fully expect Georgia eventually lands Justus Terry after earlier commitments to the Bulldogs and to USC but the longer this goes the longer Alabama, especially along with Florida State, have a chance with the Manchester, Ga., five-star standout," Gorney wrote. "The rumor in recent weeks was that the Crimson Tide commits are making a concerted effort to land Terry and if he was so sure about flipping back to Georgia, why hasn’t he just done it already? I still think the Dawgs look best here but if this drags all the way through the fall - and Alabama goes undefeated or something really special - it could make things way too close for comfort."

While Georgia would prefer for Terry too commit soon, May doesn't see this as a big hurdle for the program.

"Kirby Smart would of course prefer that Terry be committed rather than not," May wrote. "Still, this is a recruitment that will be contested until Signing Day either way. Georgia has hammered home the “marathon” message to Terry all year and that is continuing now. He should be expected at multiple Bulldog games this season, starting with the season opener against Clemson. Even though it’s going to take a bit longer than some might like, we still fully expect Terry to be a Bulldog come December."

Film don't lie