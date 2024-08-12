PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA has a 'connection as an offense'

Mike Bobo. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Mike Bobo. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Aug. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Connection on offense

There won't be any time for Georgia to tune itself up as Clemson is first on Georgia's schedule.

But with three weeks to go before the start of the 2024 season, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said that the program's offense is beginning to come together. The Bulldogs will certainly hope the offense opens the year strong given the quality of opponent in Week 1.

“I think we have a connection as an offense and I think that's important,” Bobo said. “We've been connected when practices or drills have gone good, or gone bad. We've addressed it. And nobody's flinched in that room when they've been challenged to respond, whether it's during practice or in the meeting the next day.”

With Heisman Trophy contender Carson Beck back at quarterback, Georgia figures to have one of the more explosive offenses in college football. Bobo said the offense will continue installing a lot of plays in practice before paring the playbook down with what fits the team.

“We're going to have a big volume of offense, and we're going to install it,” he said. “Then we're going to shrink it down and figure out what we do best.”

Terry's decision

Adam Gorney and Jed May debated whether it is better or not for Georgia if Justus Terry waits until the early signing period to make his decision.

Gorney does not think that scenario is ideal for Georgia.

"I still fully expect Georgia eventually lands Justus Terry after earlier commitments to the Bulldogs and to USC but the longer this goes the longer Alabama, especially along with Florida State, have a chance with the Manchester, Ga., five-star standout," Gorney wrote. "The rumor in recent weeks was that the Crimson Tide commits are making a concerted effort to land Terry and if he was so sure about flipping back to Georgia, why hasn’t he just done it already? I still think the Dawgs look best here but if this drags all the way through the fall - and Alabama goes undefeated or something really special - it could make things way too close for comfort."

While Georgia would prefer for Terry too commit soon, May doesn't see this as a big hurdle for the program.

"Kirby Smart would of course prefer that Terry be committed rather than not," May wrote. "Still, this is a recruitment that will be contested until Signing Day either way. Georgia has hammered home the “marathon” message to Terry all year and that is continuing now. He should be expected at multiple Bulldog games this season, starting with the season opener against Clemson. Even though it’s going to take a bit longer than some might like, we still fully expect Terry to be a Bulldog come December."

Film don't lie

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0pZQUlrYjhfTTlrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
This looks familiar

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGV0IGNhbGxlZCBnYW1lISA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EQUx2c0xBUj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0RBTHZzTEFSPC9hPiBvbiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GTE5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EYXdnc0luVGhlTkZMP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRGF3Z3NJblRoZU5GTDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0o5azZGbmFCbTMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KOWs2Rm5hQm0zPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODIyNzgyMzM4NTk1 NDg4MTUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

