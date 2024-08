Jontae Gilbert took the long way to Athens.

He has held a Georgia offer for nearly two years. But the Bulldogs have moved up and down on the Rivals250 defensive back's list thanks to coaching changes and differing interest levels.

But now, Gilbert is a Bulldog. What does it feel like to wear red and black after this winding journey?

"It feels like a relief," Gilbert said. "Ready to get the process over with, ready to work."