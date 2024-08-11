Mike Bobo says it’s a wee bit early to know exactly what the identity of his offense will be.

Obviously, he hopes the Bulldogs will once again be one of the more explosive teams in college football.

But there’s one thing he does know.

“I think we have a connection as an offense and I think that's important,” Bobo said. “We've been connected when practices or drills have gone good, or gone bad. We've addressed it. And nobody's flinched in that room when they've been challenged to respond, whether it's during practice or in the meeting the next day.”

Having a veteran quarterback like Carson Beck certainly helps with the connectivity in the room.

Having a proven competitor like Beck can cure a lot of offensive ills, and according to Bobo other players are following his lead.

“There haven’t been any pointing fingers, and I think that's always good because you want connection in that room. It's going to take everybody in that room,” Bobo said. “It’s one thing to say it. It's another thing to live it, and the leadership in that room has done that.”

Of course, Beck isn’t the only veteran on the offensive side.

Georgia’s offensive line is also chock full of players who have been through their share of SEC wars.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line returns four starters from last year’s squad, while other veterans like wide receiver Dom Lovett and tight end Oscar Delp are playing huge roles in making the connectivity what it appears to be.

“I think with our offensive line, we've got so many guys coming back that have played so much ball and have been through so many camps,” Bobo said. “They're leading the way of showing these guys, not necessarily linemen, but the whole team, how to come to practice every day ready to go.”

Once the Bulldogs complete their second scrimmage, Bobo will have a better idea of what he’ll have on his hands.

“There's a ton of things that we've got to continue to improve on. We're not nearly ready to play it, but that's okay. That's part of camp,” he said. “We're still trying to form our identity, and that will shape out even more after we have the first scrimmage.”

It’s all about the process.

“We're going to have a big volume of offense, and we're going to install it,” he said. “Then we're going to shrink it down and figure out what we do best.”