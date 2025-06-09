The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA eyes Lowndes QB for 2027

Here is the June 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia shares vision to 2027 quarterback

Georgia has its sights set on quarterback Jayce Johnson for the class of 2027. The Bulldogs extended an offer in January and recently shared how he would fit into the offense.

Johnson sat down with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who explained how the coaches would use him and what he can improve on in the meantime.

"They gave me some pointers on how to open up my hips when I'm throwing the ball," Johnson said. "We really studied the fronts. That was it, basically. I mean, it means a lot because I know I'm learning from one of the best. I can take it back to my school and perfect it."

It also helps that Johnson is a fan of how Kirby Smart's coaching style.

"I love Kirby and I love how he coaches," Johnson said. "He's very disciplined in how he coaches, so I love that. Coach (Adam) Carter runs our practices (at Lowndes) like Georgia does."

Tight end impressed with Georgia visit

Tight end Brayden Fogle liked what he saw from his recent visit to Georgia.

Fogle sat down with tight ends coach Todd Hartley, who explained how he could contribute to the Georgia offense if he were to commit. Hartley didn't want to compare Fogle to all-world Brock Bowers, but he did note there were similarities in the two players.

"I think what stands out is the versatility of how much, how many different ways I can be used and how many different ways they use their tight ends," Fogle said. "And I think that's one of the big things that they're looking at in my frame as well, is pretty similar, but just seeing the similarities between some of the things that I do and a lot of the things that they do, and the versatility between that is a big thing."

