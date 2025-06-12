The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Two important commitments

Here is the June 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Two key commitments

Wednesday proved to be a significant day in Georgia recruiting.

The Bulldogs landed a major commitment from four-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton. Previously an Alabama commit, head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels continued to build a relationship with the big lineman, which contributed to this decision.

"Me and Kirby have an outstanding bond, me and Coach Searels," Helton said last month. "I feel like our bond is really unbreakable. Y'all might hear me say that a lot, but it is how they really make me feel right now."

Jed May took a look at the timeline for Helton's commitment.

In addition, Georgia added one of the best punters in the nation in Wade Register. According to Kohl's Kicking, Register is No. 1 at the position and considered a five-star prospect. He also is a 4.5-star prospect at place-kicker.

With Brett Thorson entering his senior season, Register will have a chance to compete for the starting job as a true freshman in 2026.

Ogboko's questions answered

Offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko said his questions were answered following an official visit to Athens.

He also said that the visit matched the expectations he had for it.

"I would come in, have that program with the strength and conditioning program," Ogboko said. "The coaches are going on the road recruiting by then, so they're out on visits. I'm working out with assistants, I’m with Coach (Edmund) Kugbila, Coach (Warren) Ericson, really just go ahead on my playbook, technique, and all that. Really just try to hone that in and get it ready for spring ball and then spring ball, just going in. It’s an overall plan for me just to get better and better."

UGASports Live