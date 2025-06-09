Seven Cloud locked in with Georgia after official visit

It has been a long journey for Seven Cloud.

The defensive lineman from Georgia originally committed to the Bulldogs as part of the 2023 class. But Cloud instead stepped away from the game of football for a year before enrolling at Butler Community College in Kansas in 2023.

Cloud has now grown into one of the nation's top junior college defensive linemen. He re-committed to Georgia in December, but other schools remained in pursuit.

After his official visit to Georgia this weekend, however, Cloud is locked in with the Bulldogs.